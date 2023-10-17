Hyalite - Healthy Hydroponics

Healthy Hydroponics (just add water!)

Food prices in Aotearoa New Zealand keep rising and so there has never been a better time to grow your own fruit and vegetables. Hydroponics could be the future of farming, but is easy, sustainable and affordable for the home gardener.



Hyalite, at 22b Gordon Road Mosgiel, is the expert in this versatile way of growing. Hydroponics actually uses at least 50% less water than traditional soil gardens. Like us, a plant’s basic needs are water, light and food; hydroponics works by simulating nature but in a more controlled environment. The plants are fed and watered more frequently and therefore grow faster and more healthily.



The wonderful thing about growing vegetables hydroponically is that you have greater control over the conditions that the plants are in. You will know exactly what has gone into growing your vegetables once you harvest the delicious produce. Pest control is your choice. The nutrients can be organic, such as Otago’s own Seacliff Organics food, and a certified organic spray can be used, both of which we stock in Mosgiel.



Any plant can be grown with this system all year round and healthy food such as leafy greens and herbs flourish, whilst potatoes can be grown in a flood and drain system. Fruiting plants such as tomatoes and cucumbers love our autofeed system as there is plenty of space for the roots to grow deep. The world is literally your oyster (or passion fruit!) when it comes to hydroponics.

Hydroponics is eco-friendly and uses less space than traditional vegetable and fruit growing. A system can be as simple as a single pot with a pump. This is perfect for growing herbs such as mint, dill, oregano or parsley. Hyalite’s top recommendation for an introductory system is the Lucio 1. It is proudly made in New Zealand and the perfect all-in-one, innovative system; advanced hydroponic technology is utilised as well as energy-efficient LED lighting that provides the perfect environment for nutritious fruit and vegetables. You can use this indoors, even in low-light conditions. It has an automated watering and built-in nutrient delivery system, so therefore requires little effort. From the beginner to the expert, the Lucio 1 is compact, versatile and requires no soil.



Other products include our popular NFT, or Nutrient Film Technique system. This is a hydroponic method where plant roots are suspended above a stream of continuously flowing nutrient solution (the nutrient film).



Within our Mosgiel store we have many displays which showcase all the different ways and all the different food you can grow at home. We encourage you to pay us a visit so that our very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable staff, Adam and Josh, (who are also gardening enthusiasts themselves) can help you with any queries or gardening problems you may have.



Hydroponics is truly an easy and contemporary way to cultivate delicious, homegrown food.



Our website is: https://hyalite.co.nz. Please pop in to 22b Gordon Road, Mosgiel or ‘phone us on 03 456 1980.