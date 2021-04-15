Living Life Feature: Estate Property Solutions

Help with downsizing and planning

Estate Property Solutions' new Getting Things Sorted booklet.

How many of us look around our home and think ‘‘how on earth did I manage to accumulate so many possessions?’’ and ‘‘how will I ever be able to move until I sort all of this stuff out?’’We either shut the door on it for another day or decide that now is the time for action.So where do you go to get help with downsizing, decluttering, organising your end of life planning documents and figuring out whether to stay in the family home or to look at other options?The process has just become a little bit easier.Estate Property Solutions has launched their Getting Things Sorted booklet.It is a useful resource for assisting clients with their planning for downsizing, decluttering, moving to a retirement village, organising their EPA, wills and preplanning their funeral.The businesses featured in the booklet all have experience helping people through some of these processes and have noted how helpful it is to have another local professional available to be able to refer people on to.There is also some useful general advice and hints about decluttering, along with a section for noting important contact information and emergency numbers.For more information contact Graham at Estate Property Solutions on 0800 001126.