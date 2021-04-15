Living Life Feature: Well South

Stay active to maintain health

Staying active as you age is key for improving health, strengthening bones, and boosting energy.

April Falls is a national campaign to raise awareness of the impact of falls.The good news is there are ways to reduce your risk of having a fall, maintain your independence and have fun at the same time!Strength and balance exercise classes run at various times and locations around Dunedin. Check the list to find the one nearest you.› Taieri Fit and Fun: Taieri Bowling Club, Tuesday & Thursday, 10am. Advanced class: Wednesday, 9am.› Asthma Otago Exercise Group: Taieri Bowling Club, Tuesday, 11.30am› Ready & Steady Seniors: Mosgiel Coronation Hall, Wednesday, 10.30am› Octagon Club Exercise Class: Monday & Wednesday, 10.30am› Steady as You Go — Age Concern: various days and locations across Dunedin› Forever Active: Sport Otago & Otago Polytechnic, Sargood Centre, Monday & Thursday, 5pm› Forever Active Chair Based Class: Sport Otago & Otago Polytechnic, Sargood Centre, starts April 22, Thursday, 5pm› Asthma Otago: Waikouaiti Exercise Group, East Otago Events Centre, Friday, 1pm› Fit for Life: Monday 10am, Thursday 11.30am, Saturday 10.30am