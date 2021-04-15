Living Life Feature: Senior-Link

Valuable service keeps older people socialising

Senior-Link was established to provide social contact for Dunedin’s older people who may be living alone and are not able to get out and about as much as they would like.

If you can’t drive, jump ona bus or enjoy shopping independently you may feel very isolated. We know people’s health and wellbeing is closely linked to having regular contact with others. Loneliness can increase anxiety, depression and decrease motivation. Sometimes family members live far away or are just too busy and friends may have passed away; those people we would like around us aren’t always there.

That’s where aservice specially focusing on seniors, helping people make new friends in a supportive and welcoming environment is so valuable.

Senior-Link has two groups a week, Monday and Friday from 10am to 3.40pm at our room in Hillside Rd.

We have a fun and busy day with a wide range of activities on offer, meals and refreshments are provided and transport if required.

Our group is friendly and welcoming, Gaynor and Geraldine and their team of wonderful volunteers would like to meet you.

We encourage anyone who interested our programme to come for a visit.