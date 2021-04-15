Living Life Feature: Volunteer South

Volunteering as a way to live well

Volunteer South manager Leisa de Klerk (left) and front office volunteer Casey Lochead.

You’ve probably heard about the benefits of volunteering — it’s good for you!And with more than 30% of people in Aotearoa New Zealand contributing over 60 million hours of volunteer labour each year, there’s definitely a huge benefit to our communities as well.What’s in it for you? Volunteering is about making connections — no matter what we do in our voluntary work, it’s all about the people.Last year taught us just how important those connections are and how getting involved in something outside your own space helps ground us in what is important in our own lives.While volunteering, you are doing good for others and the community which provides a natural sense of accomplishment.Your role can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated and provide a sense of purpose.Volunteering options have changed over the last few years, so you can ‘‘pop in and out’’ of certain roles according to your own commitments.You can even volunteer for many different organisations at the same time.If you’re looking to volunteer and want a bit of a helping hand with finding the perfect role, get in touch with us today.