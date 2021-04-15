Living Life Feature: Gillions

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Helping plan your final farewell
When you choose the Gillions team to help you with pre-planning your final farewell, it means you are choosing experience, commitment and professionalism and those things really count.
It also means that we can look after all the arrangements so that your family can focus on spending precious time together in the days before the funeral.
What do we actually do?
We organise the transfer and mortuary care, meet your family as often as needed, offer viewing if required, arrange all the medical documentation and cremation or burial arrangements, the casket selection, contact a celebrant and musician if required, design and print service sheets, scan and digitise photos, arrange music and photo tributes, live streaming and recording, organise catering, flowers, newspaper notices, the structure of the service, registering the death, bereavement support, manage genealogy inquires and organise monumental work.
We also arrange payment of all these components so that when the funeral account is finalised it is only one invoice rather than many.
And because Gillions is a member of the Funeral Directors’ Association of New Zealand Funeral Trust we can help you prepay for your funeral as well.
That means peace of mind for you because the trust is secure, the funds are available soon after the funeral, any funds left over go back to the estate and up to $10,000 is exempt from asset testing for residential care.
The other good news is that the trust is now fees free!
You can contact the friendly team at Gillions by phoning us on (03) 455-2128, popping into our office at 407 Hillside Rd, South Dunedin, or emailing support@gillions.co.nz