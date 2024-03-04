Move to online makes top MBA programme far more accessible

The University of Auckland MBA is now delivered online, making it accessible anytime, anywhere.

In addition to moving online in 2024, the University of Auckland Business School’s MBA programme has been made even more relevant for today’s business leaders.

With a stronger local and international focus, the triple crown accredited MBA offered by the University of Auckland will now, even more effectively, prepare leaders for the future of business.

MBA students during the programme in 2018 The prestigious programme offers essential learning for any professional seeking to accelerate their career, navigate change and lead their organisation with greater confidence.

With the programme moving online for the first time, it will ensure that students nationwide can now benefit from more than 40 years’ of insight The University of Auckland has gained from delivering the best MBA programme in New Zealand.

The University of Auckland is New Zealand’s top-ranked university, additionally, the Business School holds triple crown accreditation internationally – an endorsement given to just one percent of business schools around the world.

MBA Programme Director Dr Michael Lee says students will be able to access the same intellectually rigorous content in smaller, more digestible and track-able chunks, ensuring a more accessible, accountable and supportive learning environment.

University of Auckland Business School MBA Programme Director Dr Michael Lee. “ We’re confident our MBA will not only prepare professionals for the future of business in Aotearoa, but also provide them with an esteemed, internationally recognised, and respected qualification,” he says.

The world-class MBA will still offer valuable opportunities to connect in person, including the renowned overseas study tour, MBA alumni networking events, and optional in-person workshops throughout the programme.

The revamped programme has not just moved online; it’s also been made more relevant for the modern business environment.

It is the first internationally triple crown accredited MBA to have a Te Ao Māori business course. The Analytics for Business Decisions course has been completely redesigned to include Big Data, analytics, AI and digital transformation, and the unique ‘Global Success: Scaling Up’ course empowers know-how to tackle the uniquely Kiwi challenges our businesses face in growing beyond the start-up phase.

Plus, as the number one research-led institution in New Zealand, the MBA connects students with cutting-edge research that’s impacting the future of business.

A significant undertaking of the MBA programme from 2024 is to enable greater access to excellence.

The University of Auckland has worked tirelessly to make the programme more accessible by shifting to online delivery, thereby removing some time and geographical barriers of the old programme.

Students can now access the programme anytime and anywhere, allowing flexibility in fitting the coursework and learning activities around work, family, and other commitments.

The course will retain all the features of a traditional MBA, Professor Susan Watson says. And while the MBA is now much more convenient, the rigorous programme will still retain weekly peer-to-peer learning, and engaging instructor-led activities; an essential part of any world-class MBA programme.

University of Auckland Business School Dean Professor Susan Watson recently said that students now want the convenience of online delivery.

“We wanted to offer the Auckland MBA beyond Auckland, but we also don’t want to lose the good things about the MBA, which includes the cohort experience and our lecturers delivering and discussing live material online.” Completing the MBA has given former Air New Zealand pilot Jacob Snelgrove the confidence to change lanes in his career.

A strong advocate for the programme, he’s successfully transitioned from flying to a role as senior sustainability manager with the company.

“Doing the MBA gave me the confidence to put my hand up for roles I wouldn’t otherwise have contemplated or felt I had the skills or ability to do,” Jacob says.

Another recent graduate of the MBA programme is Darren Guo, the CEO of Huckleberry, a small grocer challenging the duopoly of supermarkets in New Zealand. His career has been fast-tracked thanks to the range of knowledge and skills that he gained from the programme.

“My MBA experience has instilled a backbone of innovation within me, encouraging me to challenge the status quo and drive positive change,” Darren says.

Entry requirements:

• Relevant bachelors degree with a GPA of 5.0 or higher in at least 60 points in the most advanced courses.

• Minimum three years’ management experience.

• If you don’t meet the requirements above there are pathway options to get into the MBA programme including our Postgraduate Diploma in Business.