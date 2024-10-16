Proud to be celebrating 15 years at No.7 Balmac

No.7 Balmac celebrates 15 years this week.

One of Dunedin’s favourite restaurants, No.7 Balmac, is turning 15 this week.

When career restaurateur Katrina Toovey came across the No.7 Balmac site, she knew it was perfect for her next venture.

That was back in 2009 - this month the perennially popular Maori Hill restaurant is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

When it first opened, Katrina was returning to hospitality from a five year break after selling the Octagon institution that was Nova Cafe. She was looking for the right location out of the central city, and that had the capacity to accommodate a large kitchen garden. So it was ideal when local real estate agent Bill Brown approached her about 7 Balmacewan Road.

Chef Logan Wilson in the garden at No.7 Balmac.

‘‘I thought I might have to go right out of the city,’’ Katrina recalls. ‘‘But here I am, just a kilometre up the hill. It’s kind of perfect.’’

Next to Coronation Hall and Maori Hill School, the restaurant is in the heart of the vibrant and leafy, hill suburb. The superb northern outlook towards Mt Cargill opens onto a 1000 square metre garden (replete with bee hives) which anchors the restaurant and fuels the kitchen.

‘‘The place feels like a house in a way, with the building and the land, within a neighbourhood’’ Katrina says. ‘‘Customers love the benefits we get from the garden, being able to have fresh produce. And the team here really enjoy it too. Our chefs get to go into the garden as they start their shift, and do some cutting.’’

The garden is not the only aspect that has been central to the No.7 Balmac ethos since it opened.

A Texan wood-fired grill, fuelled by Central Otago apple wood, has been a constant in the kitchen from day one. At the time it was a relatively novel approach, but over the 15 years since wood-fired cooking has become increasingly popular.

‘‘Now it’s kind of trendy, but back then we had to explain to people what we were doing,’’ Katrina says. ‘‘It made no sense - why would you have a barbecue in the kitchen? So it was a bit experimental, but it’s always fun to push things along a bit.’’

The menu reflects a commitment to the diversity of Otago’s produce. (Photo: Zac Whiteside)

The menu at No.7 Balmac reflects the versatility of the wood-fired grill and a commitment to the great diversity of regional Otago produce.

‘‘A big change for us has been a greater emphasis on our wine-list,’’ Katrina says. ‘‘In the last five years it’s evolved a lot, and our wine knowledge as a team has grown. Cocktails have become a much bigger part of the restaurant environment. We do a lot of homemade sodas, and infusions of spirits, which we use the garden for.’’

The wine list is innovative, hyperlocal, and speaks to a team with deep specialist wine and beverage knowledge as well as changing customer tastes and demands.

The 15 year success of No.7 Balmac can be largely sheeted back to the energy, passion, and skill of its team; a team which has won industry accolades but has also survived some tough times such as the restaurant fire in 2018.

‘‘You learn a lot in adversity, you learn what you’re capable of, and what the people around you are capable of,’’ Katrina reflects. ‘‘Also, it colours life doesn’t it? It can’t all just be an easy ride.’’

Now is also a difficult time in the hospitality industry, with some establishments suffering in the face of economic hardships. But with a time tested winning No.7 formula, it’s not the time to change anything.

‘‘This climate is not going to be forever,’’ the owner emphasises. ‘‘We just persevere and make sure that we’re doing things well, that our customers still have a reason to come, and most importantly, feel good when they leave.’’

Delivering great experiences to customers is still the thing that Katrina most enjoys about the restaurant business.

And this week No.7 Balmac will be sending many happy customers away, with various 15th birthday celebrations planned. That includes giveaways on social media, champagne and complimentary snacks each day from 3.30-5.30pm, and a long lunch on Sunday complete with a special gin in collaboration with Sandymount Distillery. Tickets to that are available from Humanitix.

The restaurant has a sophisticated interior. (Photo: Zac Whiteside)

Thanking loyal customers, and past and present staff, Katrina reflects on 15 years at the restaurant’s helm.

‘‘It feels like a big achievement,’’ she says. ‘‘I feel really proud. It’s a long time to be committed to something, for me and my team. It feels very special to be able to celebrate this with my team and our customers.”

No.7 Balmac: Open 7am-late Mon-Fri, 8am-late Sat, 8am-3pm Sun. 7 Balmacewan Road, Maori Hill, Dunedin. Phone 03 464 0064, or see www.no7balmac.co.nz for more