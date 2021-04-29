Ronald McDonald House lets families focus on their sick children

Jock with family members during his treatment for a rare form of leukaemia.

The dining room at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch.

Jock Davies and his family can’t speak highly enough of their time at Ronald McDonald House.

The Davies family from West Otago had their first stay at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch in October 2013.Youngest son Jock had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, which required intensive treatment.The family were told by a support person at Invercargill Hospital that there would be a room waiting for them at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch, although Jock’s mum Sarah says they didn’t really know what that meant.‘‘But it very quickly it became obvious,’’ she remembers. ‘‘It was our home away from home. As our weeks grew into months at Ronald McDonald House, we drew strength as a family from having that stability. And it was so important our family would be together during such trying times. The pantries were full, meals were provided; all those basic day-to-day tasks you didn’t have to think about or plan. You could totally put all your energy into your sick child. I clearly remember the first time walking through those doors, the empathy shown.’’Sarah relates that at Ronald McDonald House, families are embraced as part of a community and so are surrounded by support from staff members and other families. During their first stay with Jock of around a year, that support was incredibly important.‘‘We don’t know how we would have coped without Ronald McDonald House,’’ she says. ‘‘The staff were actively involved in our lives and cared about how our day had been and what had been happening with Jock. They helped celebrate special days, and organised outings for families. They gave us strength on really rough, challenging days, and hugs when we needed them. And we would have been lost without the friendships of the other families in the house. Your worlds have come to a complete halt and life as you know it has been ripped from under your feet. You are all in the same boat and support each other through the good and the bad.’’Ronald McDonald House have walked the road with the Davies family, and been a positive part of Jock’s journey. They were there again when he relapsed in February 2018, and the family again felt the embrace of love and support.It was a different journey this time, with five months in Christchurch followed by a four month stay in Auckland, for Jock’s bone marrow transplant. The Davies have also had the occasional stay at Ronald McDonald House in Invercargill.‘‘All up we have had over 500 nights at a Ronald McDonald House - and all those nights are free,’’ Sarah relates. ‘‘The real cost for a family to stay a night in Ronald McDonald House is over $150. In Auckland we were in a self contained unit that is especially decked out for immune comprised children, to keep them safe. They cater for the needs of all individuals.’’Due to their experiences with Ronald McDonald House, the family are very keen supporters of the organisation and take any opportunity to spread the word or to help raise money. Recently Sarah completed the House to House Challenge, and the Davies have spoken at Supper Club events, volunteered for annual appeals, and has done a couple of Host a Roast evenings.‘‘There are so many ways that people can donate whether it is with their time or money,’’ Sarah says. ‘‘The generosity of people and businesses enables families that need support to be cared for. And most importantly families can be together, which is so important for the family unit. We love giving back to Ronald McDonald House; sadly children being diagnosed with illnesses is not going to stop, and by helping fund-raise it will help all those other families that find themselves on a journey that they never imagined.’’Jock is now 17, and doing really well. He is the Deputy Head Boy at Blue Mountain College in Tapanui, plays cricket and rugby, and loves hunting.On July 10 this year, he’ll celebrate his third year post transplant anniversary with his family.‘‘I am sure most people know of one family at least that has been accommodated by Ronald McDonald House,’’ Sarah says. ‘‘You just never know when it may be you, as we learnt. We can never speak highly enough of our time spent there.’’