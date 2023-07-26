You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ron Jarden, a stockbroker, businessman and All Black – founded the firm R.A Jarden & Co in 1961. The Jarden name honors the 60-year history of building New Zealand’s leading independent investment and advisory group.
Ron Jarden’s background was typical of most New Zealanders, he began playing rugby from age eight and by high school he realised he could run faster than most and the safest place on the field was over the goal line.
Jarden captivated audiences worldwide for his five-year All Black career, including his victory in the famous 1956 tests series win against the Springboks where he scored a crucial try in the first test at Carisbrook in Dunedin. Jarden’s statistics stand out in any era and at age 26 he decided to hang up his boots to focus on his family and career.
From the rugby field to the stock exchange and later, the boardroom, Ron Jarden was never afraid to take on the established players. From humble beginnings in 1961 in a fitting room above a Featherston Street menswear store, he played a foundational role in the development of New Zealand’s capital markets.
The Jarden Otago team takes immense pride in fostering enduring relationships with their valued clients across Otago & Southland. With the expertise of local wealth management professionals backed by New Zealand’s leading research driven advice, Jarden clients are assured of prudent investment management. The Jarden Otago team are dedicated to solving our clients’ most complex investment needs and achieving exceptional outcomes for each and every client.
