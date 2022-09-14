Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Spent time in hospital? We want to hear from you!

    Have you been admitted to a ward at Dunedin, Southland or Lakes Hospital? We would like to hear your feedback so we can continue to improve our services.

    You can do this by:

    The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all information is collected anonymously.

