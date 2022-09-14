Spent time in hospital? We want to hear from you!

Have you been admitted to a ward at Dunedin, Southland or Lakes Hospital? We would like to hear your feedback so we can continue to improve our services.

You can do this by:

Scanning the QR code below with a smartphone camera or;

Going to https://forms.microsoft.com/r/31zLTMPxFP or;

Contacting tui.smith@southerndhb.govt.nz or kathryn.harkin@southerndhb.govt.nz for a paper copy.

The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all information is collected anonymously.

View our other stories:

Persistent knee or shoulder pain? We can fix that!

Ground broken for ground-breaking Wellness Hub

Keep up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations

Te Whatu Ora Southern team wins heartfelt national award

Bringing Southern expertise to our new hospital

Mental Health Awareness Week: 26 September to 2 October

