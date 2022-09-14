Spent time in hospital? We want to hear from you!

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Have you been admitted to a ward at Dunedin, Southland or Lakes Hospital? We would like to hear your feedback so we can continue to improve our services.
You can do this by:
- Scanning the QR code below with a smartphone camera or;
- Going to https://forms.microsoft.com/r/31zLTMPxFP or;
- Contacting tui.smith@southerndhb.govt.nz or kathryn.harkin@southerndhb.govt.nz for a paper copy.
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all information is collected anonymously.
View our other stories:
Persistent knee or shoulder pain? We can fix that!
Ground broken for ground-breaking Wellness Hub
Keep up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations
Te Whatu Ora Southern team wins heartfelt national award
Bringing Southern expertise to our new hospital
Mental Health Awareness Week: 26 September to 2 October