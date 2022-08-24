Steve Walker - 2022 Elections

As a current full-time councillor, my ongoing focus will be ensuring that Council invests in our entire community’s social, cultural, environmental and economic wellbeing.

I’m passionate about our Zero Carbon and Waste Minimisation goals, and have proven track records on both issues. I practise what I preach by cycling daily and producing negligible household waste.

As Chairperson of the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital and long-time supporter of Orokonui Ecosanctuary, I fiercely advocate for protecting biodiversity and our natural environment.

As Deputy Chair of our Council’s Planning & Environment Committee I’ve championed liveable, people-focused city centres, believing investments in public transport, walking and cycling provide the best outcomes for those wanting greater travel choices and less congested roads.

I’m a respected Resource Management Commissioner and Council’s representative on West Harbour Community Board.

If re-elected, I’ll continue to eagerly push progressive policies that further embed Dunedin as a vibrant, forward-looking and inclusive city.