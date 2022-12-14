A World-Class Long Weekend of Wheels

Wheels at Wanaka is set to return this Easter, 2023. With more than 25,000 patrons expected to attend, it’s on track to become Australasia’s biggest history-in-motion, all-vehicle event.

Proudly presented by Three Parks, Wheels at Wanaka will welcome over 3,500 vehicle enthusiasts rallying from all corners of the country to exhibit their steam engines, tractors and farming heritage machinery, cars, motorbikes, trucks, earthmovers and so much more.

In addition to the non-stop Highlands Motorsport parade ground programme, Wheels at Wanaka 2023 will include a number of action-packed specialist arenas where you’re invited to;

join motor racing legends Greg Murphy and Haydon Paddon for a spin in a rally car or a Polaris ATV at the Wanaka Powersports Dirt Pit

marvel at modern and vintage machines of epic proportions, moving mountains of earth at The Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza

witness horsepower second-to-none at the CLAAS Harvest Centre - tractor, traction engine and truck pull competition

get your heart pumping as skilled dirt-bike riders battle it out in The Schist Enduro X competition, presented by CDL Building.

get down and dirty in a 4WD demo guided by the Shotover 4WD club.

The success of Wheels at Wanaka can be attributed to an army of 200 plus passionate volunteers, working side-by-side to keep New Zealand’s vehicle history alive and to raise funds for the community. Charities of choice for 2023 include Cure Our Ovarian Cancer and the Wanaka Community Workshop (MenShed).

A family friendly event, there’s plenty for everyone, including Komatsu’s Kids Diggers and Kids Zone, markets, trades and demonstrations at every turn. Shopping opportunities include retail, food, coffee, and licensed bars with live music.

Buzzing with energy; Wheels at Wanaka is huge - a weekend is barely enough to see everything. April 7th – 9th 2023. Register your wheels, buy tickets or sign up to volunteer today at www.wheelsatwanaka.co.nz



