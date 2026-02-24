Bottles remain far, far and away the dominant form of packaging for the sale and consumption of wine, but alternatives do exist. Wine in cans is a relatively recent innovation, quietly carving out a niche. The 250ml format is so useful for "just a couple of glasses", removing concerns over wine in the bottle losing freshness, and so handy for a picnic and outdoor events. Villa Maria has had great success in the UK with its PB can range, now available here. Cask are what is old is new again, the 2-litre format an opportunity to showcase bottle-quality wine at a fair price, emphasising ease and no wastage, the Dicey brothers being at the forefront. Villa Maria Private Bin Hawke’s Bay Sparkling Rosé Price RRP $7.99 250ml can Rating Very Good Appealing nose, strawberry, white flowers, lychee, vanilla bean, a bready/yeasty note in the background. More in the frizzante lightly fizzy mode with a refreshing prickle on the tongue. Strawberry, currants, the sweet fruit lifted by a tangy counterpoint, picking up sherbet/ fruit pastille notes as it opens. A touch soft as it warmed up, definitely at its best served cool. www.villamariawines.com Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Price RRP $7.99 250ml can Rating Very Good Classically pungent nose of cut grass and gooseberry, wisps of fruit jube and passionfruit follow, fragrance building. A touch of residual sugar balances the tangy quality, some peach/nectarine and fruit pastille evident now with cut grass notes a core to the wine. Generosity of flavour, a whisper sweeter than I prefer, but there’s good ingredient for easy enjoyment. www.villamariawines.com Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Pinot Gris Price RRP $7.99 250ml can Rating Good to Very Good Subtly aromatic at first offering touches of quince and stonefruit, opening up more with air, not hugely complex but reliably honest drinking. Texture a key here with creamy roundness. Honeyed, lightly spiced fruits, this is soft and off-dry and is on the money to open and enjoy now. www.villamariawines.com 2025 Dice by Dicey Central Otago Rosé Price RRP $70 2 litre cask Rating Very Good to Excellent Watermelon dusted with icing sugar, hints of plum, savoury and stony minerality, subtlety yet rather attractive. A deeper register to this, ripe yet dry, spice notes as it opens, a little more serious rather than a fruit bomb. Fresh, crisp, engaging, nicely balanced and good length. With air a note akin to fresh tobacco, nicely zesty on the close. This works well. www.dicey.nz 2025 Dice by Dicey Central Otago Chardonnay Price RRP $80 2 litre cask Rating Very Good The nose is quite shy, hints of nuts and tropical fruits, air brings a little peach and citrus into play. A game of two halves as the palate ramps up the volume, sweet fruit unimpeded by oak to let the fruit shine, peach notes with a citrus lift, bright acidity giving this freshness. One to enjoy in its youth. www.dicey.nz 2023 Dice by Dicey Central Otago Pinot Noir Price RRP $80 2 litre cask Rating Excellent The nose leaps out of the glass, oak char initially, spice and cherry, nicely aromatic with a little wild herb accent, nicely done and demonstrably Central. Clear generosity on the palate, continuing the journey begun by the nose with good flavour depth and excellent length. Typifies the convenience and lack of wastage in this format. www.dicey.nz