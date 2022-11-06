Bringing fashions of the past to life

Photo: Simon Henderson

Splendid in threads from history are Images of the Past Dunedin members (from left) Lorraine Clark, Trudi Boks, Fiona Seaton, Elsie Sanderling, Desiree Colson, Helen Kay, Beverly Callon, Wilma Graham and Val Cayford.

The women modelled beautiful dresses during a fashion show on Monday for residents of Caversham aged care centre Radius Fulton.

Mrs Clark said all the clothes were handmade by the group and featured faithful reproductions of fashions dating from the 1790s to the early 1900s.

The group provided the historical costume fashion shows to residential homes and retirement groups in return for donations, which they converted to book vouchers for the children’s ward at Dunedin Hospital, Mrs Clark said.