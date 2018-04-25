Fashionable fare

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
You've found the frock, and we love your shoes, now for a foodie fit that's the ultimate accessory to iD Fashion Week's myriad of events; because an appetite for fashion needs fuelling with food made with feeling.
With a pre- and post show menu sure to delight and entice, taking inspiration from traditional Malaysian hawker food, Madam Woo serves up big fresh flavours in a vibrant, fun and modern setting on Stuart Street, just down from the Octagon.
Award-winning Kiwi chef Josh Emett and successful restaurateur Fleur Caulton bring the party for iD Fashion Week, with a menu big on taste, which is always fashionable.
Rice and spice and all things nice are just what you crave when you’ve been living on a diet of cutting-edge fashion and Madam Woo has something for everyone with gluten-free and vegetarian options available.
From acar to lah, with dahl in between, dishing the delish won’t be a mish.
Bring your ticket in for a discount on your meal.