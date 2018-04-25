Fashionable fare

You've found the frock, and we love your shoes, now for a foodie fit that's the ultimate accessory to iD Fashion Week's myriad of events; because an appetite for fashion needs fuelling with food made with feeling.

With a pre- and post show menu sure to delight and entice, taking inspiration from traditional Malaysian hawker food, Madam Woo serves up big fresh flavours in a vibrant, fun and modern setting on Stuart Street, just down from the Octagon.

Award-winning Kiwi chef Josh Emett and successful restaurateur Fleur Caulton bring the party for iD Fashion Week, with a menu big on taste, which is always fashionable.

Rice and spice and all things nice are just what you crave when you’ve been living on a diet of cutting-edge fashion and Madam Woo has something for everyone with gluten-free and vegetarian options available.

From acar to lah, with dahl in between, dishing the delish won’t be a mish.

Bring your ticket in for a discount on your meal.