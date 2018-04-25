Dr Margo Barton

Welcome to iD Dunedin Fashion Week. Bringing the world's fashion to Dunedin and sharing the city's fashion with the world.

Nineteen years ago, a group of Dunedin designers came together with a dream of creating a fashion event to celebrate the city’s distinctive style, originality and growing fashion industry.

The event has grown from a one-off catwalk show in a local bar to a week of catwalk shows, designer talks and exhibitions, this year culminating in our premier event - the iD International Emerging Designer Show.

This year marks a refocus of this much-loved event, with a new-look catwalk show that will bring to life the creativity and innovation on display in the 42 collections from the world’s top international emerging designers selected as finalists.

These exceptional designers of the future have travelled from 19 countries around the world, bringing with them garments that speak to a new generation of fashion lovers with stunning design alongside deeper messages around sustainability, gender, and culture.

From a record 200-plus entries, these 44 finalists have come to Dunedin to compete in Australasia’s largest international emerging-fashion competition - and one of the only events of its kind in the world to bring these designs to the public.

Finalists are required to come to Wednesday’s Judging Day in Dunedin - and travel here at their own expence to take part in an event which is gaining international reach every year.

Thank you so much to my fellow board members Nicola Horwood, Kris Nicolau, Sally Peart, Charlotte Carr, Tanya Carlson and Bernadette Casey, our crew and management team who have worked tirelessly to ensure iD 2018 is a success.

Thank you also to our partners, funders, sponsors, and finalists whose incredible support allows us to thrive. We’re extremely proud to share our new-look shows.

Enjoy!

Dr Margo Barton,

Professor of Fashion,

Otago Polytechnic