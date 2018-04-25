Drink a designer cocktail at Vault 21

Right in the heart of Dunedin’s see-and-be seen Octagon is Vault 21, whose iD Fashion Week cocktail is a futuristic fizzing gem in

delicate rose with enough bubbles to tickle your nose and all the cotton candy of the circus come to town.

A luscious fruity autumnal mouthful and awesome sweet/tart see-saw of Rose Rabbit Orange Liqueur (from Cardrona Distillery), candy floss, Mumm champagne and citrus peel, it’s called the Reveal.

It's been invented by bartender par excellence Jamie Hughes and destined to be a hit at all pre- and post-show events held upstairs at Vault 21’s exclusive private venues the White Room and Drac’s Den, where the crowd will be loud and all will, no doubt, be revealed, especially after a couple of these.

Unforeseen bonus: it matches your lipstick.