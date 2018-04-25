Fashion's future footprint

Bernadette Casey

Creative Director at The Formary, Bernadette Casey is all about transforming waste through the use of clever design, which makes her doubly perfect as a new iD committee member in charge of driving forward the future of this fashion event.

Good planets being hard to find, she says, “iD is New Zealand’s Sustainable Fashion Event, celebrating emerging designers from all over the world whose creativity and craftsmanship is at the cutting edge of self-expression and whose work also takes into consideration environmental and social impacts.

"The week-long event uses a sustainable framework promoting ethical sourcing, providing event partners and suppliers with sustainable guidelines to minimise waste and reduce environmental impacts.

"Fashion does not have to mean consumption and iD Dunedin aims to lead by example.”