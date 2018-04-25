Emerging designers descend on Dunedin

The fashion posse is coming!

Designers bringing delegations of friends and family will soon swamp the city in gorgeous garments and exhaust baristas in the lead-up to this year’s iD International Emerging DesignerAwards.

Decision-time approach-eth, with the judging show due to be held on May 3rd at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Receiving a record number of entries, the judges (after going through agonies: "How many is too many?" asked Tanya Carlson, overwhelmed by the calibre) have whittled it downto 44 finalists and 42 collections representing 19 countries, making for a truly international event with designers attending from far-flung fashion schools such as the Manchester Fashion Institute, University of Zagreb and Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Every year, the collections are gob-smackingly cutting edge and this will be no different.

Without giving too much away, expect new takes on athleisurewear and deconstruction; explorations of sexual conventions and identity, luxe, folk, texture and embroidery, romantic and indigenous influences, modern and architectural expressions.

This year witness fashionhistory in the making, be inspired, provoked and astonished.

“Adult is only a social role, KID can be your true identity” - LEUNG HIU CHING