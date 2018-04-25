Put your money where your heart is

New Zealand has the seventh-highest incidence of breast cancer in the world. Mortality from breast cancer is 20% higher in New Zealand than in Australia.

Breast Cancer takes two women from us every day, with one woman diagnosed with the disease every three hours.

While we can see an end in sight, we are not there yet.

Eighty-three percent of women diagnosed are now surviving more than 5 years, but there is still no cure for the other 17%.

But you can help, simply by attending Fashion for a Cure, happening in Dunedin for the first time as an associated event at iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

You will be hosted by Breast Cancer Cure’s Ambassador Petra Bagust and inspired by leading New Zealand and local fashion designers Trelise Cooper, COOP by Trelise Cooper, Storm, Mild-Red, RUBY, Liam, twenty-seven names, Kathryn Wilson Footwear, Federation, Somekind and Company of Strangers.

A great cause and an evening to be remembered, with fashion, cocktails by Cardrona Distillery, canapes, live and silent auctions and a fabulous goodie bag!

Supported by ASB bank and Emerson’s Brewery, tickets are $95 from Breast Cancer Cure. All proceeds from the night will go directly towards funding research into finding a cure for breast cancer.

• Emerson’s, Saturday 5 May, 6pm to 9.30pm.