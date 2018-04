Food, fashion, fashion food? Now you don’t have to make a choice…

Chef Hannes Bareiter has created a long Autumn lunch menu including Prosecco on arrival and a glass of wine with lunch.

Hosted by Judith Cullen & Charmaine Reveley - treat yourself to an intimate and fashionable lunch.

Friday May 4. Tickets $75.

For bookings call: 03 476-1006 or email restaurants@glenfalloch.org.nz.