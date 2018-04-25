The judges

Meet this year's judges at iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

KAREN WALKER

With a cult international following for her ready-to-wear, eyewear, jewellery, bags and fragrances, Karen’s signature energy and optimism defines the label.

Her designs cleverly play with cultural subtext, juxtaposing luxe and street, masculine and feminine, folk and utility.

Consistently ranked in The Business of Fashion’s powerhouse BoF 500, she is a global industry figure shaping the future.

BENNY CASTLES

Director & designer at iconic New Zealand fashion house WORLD, Benny Castles has a penchant for glasses, layering and fragrance.

Inspired by everything he sees, Benny started at WORLD more than 17 years ago as a part-time retail assistant before becoming a vital part of the design team, a partner and director of this luxury fashion label and retailer.

MAGGIE HEWITT

The 23-year-old designer behind New Zealand fashion brand Maggie Marilyn, which launched in September 2016.

A combination of strong tailoring and youthful charm, her collections are delivered with a sense of confidence and modern luxury.

Ambitious and passionate; Maggie is determined to not only make clothes for living beautifully but also make a change for good in an industry that is self-reflective regarding its ethical and environmental footprint.

AMANDA LINNELL

Amanda started her career as a radio news journalist, before moving to Europe where she worked in music and magazine publishing.

Returning to New Zealand, she took up the role of features editor at Fashion Quarterly, followed by fashion editor at the

Sunday Star Times, before becoming the editor of Viva in 2008.

Over the past 10 years, leading a talented and creative team, Amanda has transformed Viva into the voice of authority and trust across fashion, food, culture, travel and design.

MARGARITA ROBERTSON

Acclaimed fashion industry figure and creative driector of NOM*d.

With its noir-ish aesthetic reflecting the Gothic baroque architecture synonymous with the city, NOM*d is unflinchingly rooted

in the thriving culture scene of Dunedin.

Margi was awarded an ONZM for her services to the fashion industry in this year’s New Year’s Honours.

TANYA CARLSON

Renowned for stunning collections marrying a strong concept with superb tailoring and exquisite detail, head judge Tanya Carlson’s gracious designs attract both critical acclaim and a dedicated customer following.

Several Carlson pieces are now in the permanent collection of Te Papa, the National Museum of New Zealand.