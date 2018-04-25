It takes a tribe of hairdressers

Karl and Danelle Radel.

Husband and wife team Karl and Danelle of Klone have been married to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards since the first show was held in the Octagon in a marquee, watching it grow from an Australasian-only competition to a global event.

This year’s theme for hair is ‘gender neutral tribe’ a seamless look across the models, irrespective of sex.

How many hairdressers does it take to light up a catwalk?

Twelve actually, and that’s how many it takes to plan each year’s look.

The team in full are:

Karl Radel, Danelle Radel, Angela Williams, Rachelle Scott, Tammy Ung, Heidi van Zoelen, Jacinda Quarrell, Doulton Tosh, Morgan Bithell, Eden Stevenson, Steph Jackson and Samantha Buckley.