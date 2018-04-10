Models to watch Here we profile three models to watch at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Fashion's future footprint Creative Director at The Formary, new iD committee member Bernadette Casey is all about transforming waste through the use of clever design.

Fashionable fare There's rice and spice and all things nice for famished fashionistas at Madam Woo.

The judges Meet this year's judges at iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

It takes a tribe of hairdressers Husband and wife team Karl and Danelle of Klone have been married to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards since the first show was held in the Octagon.

Cottoning on Reuse crusader Bernadette Casey is bringing a renewed focus on footprints to iD Fashion, writes Tom McKinlay.

5 questions with: Sharlee Ghent Sharlee Ghent was one of seven graduates of the Otago Polytechnic School of Design chosen to have their garments shown at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week Show.

Southern woman wins people's choice award Southern woman wins people's choice award The iD International Emerging Designer Awards may have been won by an Australian, but it was a southern girl who wowed the hearts of the audience.