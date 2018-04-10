Skip to main content
Fashion
Models to watch
Here we profile three models to watch at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.
Fashion's future footprint
Fashion's future footprint
Creative Director at The Formary, new iD committee member Bernadette Casey is all about transforming waste through the use of clever design.
Don't miss this
Don't miss this
Events you won't want to miss experiencing at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.
Shop in style
Shop in style with the Holden chauffeured shop
Always wanted to know where fashion designers shop?
Designer lunch at Glenfalloch
Designer lunch at Glenfalloch
Food, fashion, fashion food? Now you don’t have to make a choice…
Fashionable fare
Fashionable fare
There's rice and spice and all things nice for famished fashionistas at Madam Woo.
Drink a designer cocktail at Vault 21
Drink a designer cocktail at Vault 21
Vault 21's iD Fashion Week cocktail is a futuristic fizzing gem in delicate rose with enough bubbles to tickle your nose.
Put your money where your heart is
Put your money where your heart is
NZ has the seventh-highest incidence of breast cancer in the world. Mortality from breast cancer is 20% higher in NZ than in Australia.
The judges
The judges
Meet this year's judges at iD Dunedin Fashion Week.
Welcome to iD Dunedin Fashion Week
Welcome to iD Dunedin Fashion Week
Bringing the world's fashion to Dunedin - and sharing the city's fashion with the world.
Emerging designers descend on Dunedin
Emerging designers descend on Dunedin
The fashion posse is coming!
It takes a tribe of hairdressers
It takes a tribe of hairdressers
Husband and wife team Karl and Danelle of Klone have been married to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards since the first show was held in the Octagon.
L’Oreal look celebrates gender fluidity
L’Oreal look celebrates gender fluidity
Back stage heroes: After a 10-year absence from runway shows, L’Oreal has returned as sponsor for iD.
Cottoning on
Cottoning on
Reuse crusader Bernadette Casey is bringing a renewed focus on footprints to iD Fashion, writes Tom McKinlay.
Karen Walker among Fashion Week judges
Karen Walker among Fashion Week judges
Top New Zealand designer Karen Walker has been named as one of the judges at next month’s iD Dunedin Fashion Week.
Venue change sees reduced income for iD Fashion Week
Venue change sees reduced income for iD Fashion Week
One young Dunedin fashion designer has made it into the finals of the iD international emerging design competition.
5 questions with: Sharlee Ghent
5 questions with: Sharlee Ghent
Sharlee Ghent was one of seven graduates of the Otago Polytechnic School of Design chosen to have their garments shown at this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week Show.
Southern woman wins people's choice award
Southern woman wins people's choice award
The iD International Emerging Designer Awards may have been won by an Australian, but it was a southern girl who wowed the hearts of the audience.
iD sales knocked by Adele concerts
iD sales knocked by Adele concerts
A Dunedin Airport car park overflowing since last Thursday tells the story of what is expected to be a significant loss for this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Week.
The secret life of Charmaine Reveley
The secret life of fashion designer Charmaine Reveley
A Q&A with Dunedin fashion designer Charmain Reveley.
