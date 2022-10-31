Models strut for spot in show

Rose Perkins auditions for judges (from left) Sally McMillan, Margo Barton, Darryl McNamara (obscured), Victoria Muir, Donna Tulloch and Amber Bridgman at yesterday’s open casting call for the iD Dunedin Fashion Show. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

A crowd of 88 would-be models had a chance to walk the walk yesterday at the first iD Dunedin Fashion Show open casting call in over a decade.

Auditions were held at the Meridian Mall for the event, which will return to the Dunedin Railway Station for its 23rd year next April.

Co-chair of iD Dunedin Fashion Dr Margo Barton said self-confidence and a willingness to perform were the top traits that made a good model.

The last open casting was very successful when it was held, at least 10 years ago, but since then open castings had not been held — primarily because they were difficult to organise.

"This year we’re really determined to use diverse models in the show, and what better way to access diverse models than to do an open casting?"

While the number varied, between 50 and 60 models walked in the show each year.

Fellow co-chair Sally McMillan said the open casting was a democratic approach.

"We’re all about being fair to everyone."

Mira Wallace heads a queue of people waiting to audition.

Mira Wallace said she had always had an interest in modelling, especially because of her height, and was a fan of American models Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The casting involved being photographed and walking a short catwalk before a panel of judges.

While it was a nerve-racking experience, she was pleased she had done it.

"It’s something I can tick off my bucket list."