Fresh and fried creates perfect pairings

As it starts to get warmer and the days begin to lengthen, we look ahead to spring — with fresh flavours and textures to brighten your palate.

A guilty pleasure we share is pairing something fried and crunchy with something fresh and green. What is it about the combination of fried food and fresh greens that is so delicious? Maybe it’s the confluence of highbrow and lowbrow, "healthy" and "unhealthy" foods, or a texture thing that makes for such a yummy mouthful.

Annabel’s mother (and Rose’s grandmother), Anne, was the queen of schnitzel. Hers was always made with beef or occasionally veal when she could find it. It was crisp, tender and not at all greasy. Anne always served hers very traditionally, with a couple of gherkins. We loved it!

With this in mind, our first recipe is for crispy buttermilk chicken schnitzel. Schnitzel (and Milanese) seems to be having a moment right now, popping up in trendy wine bars and restaurants all over the world.

It feels like a good time to revisit this Austrian (or German, we don’t take sides) classic. We’ve chosen to use chicken here, but you can use veal or even beef if you prefer. We love to serve it with a crisp elegant salad, herby aioli and pan-fried capers.

Photo: Annabel Langbein

There’s something quite beautiful about pairing humble fried chicken with a refined salad. This recipe can be easily scaled up or down and is a fab thing to make for a dinner party — you can have the schnitzels pre-crumbed in the fridge and ready to go, and the accompaniments pre-prepared.

The other recipe is for an elegant grapefruit salad with mozzarella and watercress that’s bright, peppery and zingy — just what we crave at this time of year. This is an excellent recipe to have up your sleeve — it looks so gorgeous, but also eats really well. We love a versatile salad, and this one is just that. Supreming the grapefruit (see picture) ensures you get all the sweetness and flavour without any bitterness.

You can also play around depending on what you have at hand: use oranges in place of the grapefruit, avocado in place of the mozzarella, or burrata in place of the mozzarella. Rocket can be substituted for watercress, and radicchio instead of endive. Basil, coriander, dill, or parsley can be used in place of mint. This is also delicious with added thinly sliced fennel, green Sicilian olives, or chopped toasted almonds or hazelnuts.

Photo: Annabel Langbein

Crispy buttermilk chicken schnitzel with fennel, pear and endive salad

There are a few components to this recipe, but don’t be deterred! You can make everything ahead of time and fry the schnitzel when you are ready to serve.