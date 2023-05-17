Honey-poached feijoas

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Preparation time 10 min

Cooking time 15 min

Skill easy

2 cups water

¼ cup honey

½ cup raw cane sugar

5g fresh ginger, sliced thinly

5 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

10 feijoas (approx), peeled

Method

Add all the ingredients, except the feijoas into a medium-sized saucepan.

Bring the ingredients to the boil, then reduce the temperature to a gentle simmer.

Add the peeled feijoas to the liquid (cut the larger ones in half so they cook evenly). Place a paper cartouche (circle) on top of the liquid and cook until the feijoas are tender for 10-12 minutes.

Cool in the liquid and store in the refrigerator for three to four days.