Honey-poached feijoas

I have been surprised to see so many feijoas growing in our region this season. I was kindly given a bag to cook with and it has been such a treat to have so many to enjoy. Poaching feijoas is very easy and I found the ginger and cardamom enhanced the unique flavour of the feijoas. They are lovely served simply alongside yoghurt or as we did, served warm with ice cream.
Preparation time 10 min
Cooking time 15 min
Skill easy
Serves 3-4
2 cups water
¼ cup honey
½ cup raw cane sugar
5g fresh ginger, sliced thinly
5 cardamom pods, lightly crushed
10 feijoas (approx), peeled
Method
Add all the ingredients, except the feijoas into a medium-sized saucepan.
Bring the ingredients to the boil, then reduce the temperature to a gentle simmer.
Add the peeled feijoas to the liquid (cut the larger ones in half so they cook evenly). Place a paper cartouche (circle) on top of the liquid and cook until the feijoas are tender for 10-12 minutes.
Cool in the liquid and store in the refrigerator for three to four days.