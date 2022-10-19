Learning to love leftovers an easy path to cutting food bills

With higher food prices, we have to be smarter with meal planning. Photo: Getty Images

No matter how careful you are, your weekly food bills are likely to be higher than they used to be, but there’s always something you can do to keep putting affordable, healthy food on the table.

I’m of the generation whose parents went through the depression and World War 2, even if they were children at the time. My mother and mother-in-law were experts in not wasting anything and using leftovers in tasty, nutritious ways.

Things have changed of course, with the ready availability of processed and fast food and new flavours and ingredients from ethnic cuisines, but there are still many old tips that can easily be applied today to help keep food costs down.

One is to shop seasonally. It’s no use complaining that tomatoes are $13 a kg at this time of year — they are out of season and have no flavour anyway. Use canned tomatoes in a soup, stew or sauce and wait until summer when fresh ones are at their peak, full of flavour and only a few dollars a kg.

The same applies to many vegetables and fruits — courgettes, green beans capsicums are all summer vegetables and expensive now.

Instead look for kumara, parsnips, yams, carrots, potatoes, beetroot, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and other greens. Soon asparagus, new potatoes and early summer vegetables will appear and their prices will come down.

If you are not sure what is in season, see what is cheap in the supermarket and what is available at the farmers’ market — this is where you can find seasonal fruit and vegetables at good prices, although you need to search among the higher-priced specialties. An excellent source of information about what is in season and what to avoid at each time of year is the Love Food Hate Waste website. It’s also full of tips and recipes for using up surplus food and leftovers.

Not throwing out food is a biggie when it comes to saving money. The Waste Minimisation Council estimates the average household wastes $644 a year by throwing out food that could be eaten. Food we throw out takes up space in the tip and emits greenhouse gasses.

If you eat meat, make good use of cheaper cuts and get out the slow cooker if you have one, because, although they are flavoursome, they need long cooking to make them tender. Otherwise, cooking slowly on the stovetop or in the oven is an option although you may need to be around while it is cooking.

Think stews, casseroles, bolognese and hearty soups. A useful tip to make them go further is to add lentils or canned beans. It’s also healthier, as we are told to eat less red meat. They also keep well in the fridge so make a big pot to last several days.

Become flexitarian — enjoy few meat-free meals each week. This also helps cut the greenhouse gasses emitted in producing meat.

Good and cheap sources of protein are legumes — lentils, beans, chickpeas — and things like canned fish and eggs. Even peanut butter on grainy bread is a unexpectedly good source of protein.

An old trick, which students still use, is to bolster your meal with staples such as potatoes, rice, pasta. Not only does it bulk up meals and fill hungry tummies, but if you use brown rice or wholemeal pasta and leave the skins on the potatoes you’ll have a healthier dish. Even a handful of breadcrumbs will make things like meatballs go further — as well as helping them stick together better.

Don’t throw out bread — toast it. Cheese, mince or sardines on toast can be comforting food.

Make breadcrumbs and add them to bolognese sauce or soups to thicken them, or sprinkle over a vegetable bake for a crunchy topping.

Tired old vegetables lurking in the fridge can be the basis for a delicious soup, a stew, a quiche or frittata, pie filling, a bake, or even a pizza topping.

Veggie scraps such as leek tops, potato peelings, carrot tops, celery leaves, broccoli and cauliflower stalks, can be cooked up with onions and other flavourings to make stock — a good basis for a soup or stew.

Be creative with leftovers. Take them for lunch the next day, or bolster with staples or a salad for the next day’s dinner.

If you have a bowl full of fruit at the end of its tether, stew and freeze it if you can’t use it — or use those breadcrumbs to make a crunchy topping for a pudding.

Overripe bananas can be sliced on cereal, or peeled, chopped and frozen to make ice cream or a banana loaf later.

Instead of buying soda to drink, a glass of cold water from the tap can be very refreshing. Add a slice of lemon or cucumber or a few mint leaves to make it a bit special.

How many times have you bought something and found you already had some? A little planning, checking your pantry and fridge and making a list before you go shopping is a good idea, but be flexible when you see what’s on special.

Analyse prices — larger is not always cheaper. Home brands are often better value.

You don’t have to do all your shopping at a supermarket. Other places like Bin Inn for dried goods and bulk foods or Veggie Boys can be budget-friendly alternatives, and the farmers’ market, if you look carefully, can offer some well priced fruit and vegetables — and it’s fresher there too.

These friendly websites have lots of tips and recipes to use up left overs or surplus food.

lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz

kidspot.co.nz