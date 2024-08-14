Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Lemon gems

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    I have my grandmother's gem irons and have many deliciously fond memories of the more traditional ginger gems.  

    However, I dusted off the irons and played around with a few different flavours. I also had a surplus of homegrown lemons which added a fresh flavour to new life to my gems. 

    Makes 24

    Preparation time 15min

    Cooking time 10min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    125g unsalted butter, softened, plus 20g for iron moulds

    200g sugar

    Pinch salt

    2 lemons, grated zest and juice

    2 eggs

    225g flour

    1 tsp baking powder

    125ml milk

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 200°C.

    Place the gem irons in the oven to heat up.

    Cream the butter, sugar, salt and zest until light and fluffy.

    Add the lemon juice.

    Scrape down the side of the bowl and add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

    Sift the flour and baking powder together.

    Add alternately with the milk to the cake batter until combined.

    Remove the hot irons from the oven and add a dot of butter (2g) per iron. Work fast as you want to keep the irons hot.

    Once all the irons have butter and the butter is bubbling, add a dessert spoon of the lemon batter to each iron mould.

    When complete return quickly back to the oven and bake until risen and lightly golden (10 minutes).

    Cool a little before removing from the irons.

    Enjoy!