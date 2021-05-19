Otago, Southland producers win

Four Otago and Southland food producers will be vying for titles in the Outstanding Food Producer Awards.

Yesterday it was announced that Augustines of Central and Taste Alps had won two golds apiece in the earth section, while Whitestone Cheese and Farm Fresh South took the top medals in the dairy section.

They were chosen from more than 300 food and drink entries from 126 producers and judged by a panel of food and beverage experts.

Augustines, which is based in Wanaka, was awarded gold for its black Doris plums in pinot noir syrup and its apricot and date chutney. Fellow Wanaka business Taste of the Alps won for its beetroot and date chutney and apricot and orange sauce. It was also awarded a bronze for its lemon curd.

A bronze medal also went to Dunedin’s Harraways for its Oat-activ original.

Dunedin baby food company Fred Fred won silver for its small human food, the Kumera One.

Whitestone won gold for its vintage five forks cheese and silver for its Shenley Station blue, while Farm Fresh, from Invercargill, won gold for its whole pasteurised and raw milk and a bronze for its chocolate milk made with OCHO chocolate.

Dunedin’s Patti’s and Cream won a bronze for its small batch ice cream and burgers, as did Wanaka’s Pure New Zealand Ice Cream for its salted caramel and roasted white and dark chocolate.

All gold medalists are in the running for the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards Supreme Champion, Category Champions and Special Awards, which will be announced on June 22.