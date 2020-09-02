Artichoke, pumpkin and feta filo pie

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT season is full of memories for me as my dad always grew them. Here I have combined them in this Greek-inspired filo pie, which I’m hoping will ignite your passion for this great vegetable.

Serves 8

300g Jerusalem artichokes, scrubbed, cut into large chunks

500g pumpkin, peeled, deseeded, cut into large chunks

400g silverbeet or spinach, washed and finely shredded

200g feta cheese

olive oil

salt and cracked pepper

10 sheets (approx) filo pastry

1 egg

sesame seeds

Method

Heat the oven to 200degC.

Toss the cut artichokes and pumpkin together with a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread over a baking tray and roast for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Place 1 tablespoon of oil in a large fry pan. Add the greens and wilt until tender, drain and squeeze out excess moisture. Set aside.

When the ingredients are cool, combine in a bowl, crumble in the feta cheese, add plenty of cracked pepper and a little salt. Gently combine.

Lightly grease a 22cm cake tin with oil.

Lay one sheet of filo pastry on a clean work surface, and cover the remaining pastry with a damp clean cloth to prevent it from drying out.

Brush with oil and put a second sheet on top. Position the pastry so the long side is facing you. Spread about a third of the mixture along the length of the pastry so it resembles a sausage shape, about 3cm from the edge. Tuck the 3cm edge of the pastry tightly around the filling, tuck the ends in and roll up to resemble a long sausage roll. Roll into a tight spiral and place into the centre of the tin.

Repeat with the remaining filo pastry and filling. When adding to the tin, simply roll the filo around the existing one so that it fills the tin and looks like a big flower of sorts.

Whisk the egg and brush over the top of the filo and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crispy.

Cool slightly before eating.