Square apricot cake

    By Alison Lambert
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    I seem to always turn to making cakes when I have an abundance of such delicious fruit. Apricots seem to explode with flavour with their juicy delights when baked and this simple cake is just so pleasant that I proudly serve it for pudding with generous amounts of fresh cream.

     

    Serves 12

     

    Ingredients

    4 eggs, separated

    100g sugar, plus 2 Tbsp

    1 tsp vanilla extract

    275g flour

    1 tsp baking powder

    ½ tsp ground ginger

    ½ cup water

    ½ cup light olive oil

    ½ lemon, juice

    Pinch salt

    500g (6) apricots, halved, stones discarded

     

    Method

    Grease and line a square 20cm square tin.

    Preheat oven 180degC.

    Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar and vanilla until thick and creamy.

    Sieve the dry ingredients together.

    Mix the water, olive oil and lemon juice together.

    Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of sugar until soft peaks form.

    Whisk half the water, oil mixture into the egg yolks and alternate with the flour and remaining water mixture until just combined.

    Fold through the egg whites gently.

    Pour into the prepared tin.

    Arrange the apricots, cut side up and sprinkle with remaining sugar.

    Bake for 25 minutes or until firm to the touch.

    Cool before eating.

