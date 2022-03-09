Square apricot cake

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Ingredients

4 eggs, separated

100g sugar, plus 2 Tbsp

1 tsp vanilla extract

275g flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground ginger

½ cup water

½ cup light olive oil

½ lemon, juice

Pinch salt

500g (6) apricots, halved, stones discarded

Method

Grease and line a square 20cm square tin.

Preheat oven 180degC.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar and vanilla until thick and creamy.

Sieve the dry ingredients together.

Mix the water, olive oil and lemon juice together.

Whisk the egg whites with a pinch of sugar until soft peaks form.

Whisk half the water, oil mixture into the egg yolks and alternate with the flour and remaining water mixture until just combined.

Fold through the egg whites gently.

Pour into the prepared tin.

Arrange the apricots, cut side up and sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Bake for 25 minutes or until firm to the touch.

Cool before eating.