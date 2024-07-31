The bold yet food-friendly flavours in Sauvignon Blanc

As I write these words, a glance at the long-term forecast reveals the topsy-turvy state of the weather. A handful of days peaking at 17 (crikey, in July!) are set to be followed by a string of rainy days peaking at 9 (sigh!).

Wine-wise that probably suggests red, but a wee lineup of SB awaits.

The following set offered two sides of SB, three that were typically brash and bold, another three more food friendly. I found myself hankering for the bolder styles funnily enough; perhaps that’s the cool and gloom of winter triggering an innate desire for summer sun (in a glass), but it’s always good to see diversity.

2023 Hunter’s Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $20.90 Price

Rating Excellent

Vibrant and youthful

nose, zesty capsicum,

cut grass, red apple,

freshness, hits the

mark! The palate neatly

echoes the nose,

those typically ‘green’

SB notes finely

contrasted by fruit

sweetness & an

underlay of crisp, ripe

apple. A sense of

vibrancy and

brightness in the

mouth, fruit sweetness

yet closes typically

dry. Hits the refreshment factor, well

done.

2023 Greystone Waipara Valley Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $32 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Hints of nettle and

pepper shift to citrus

& fragrance with a

backdrop of

gooseberry. Texture

and richness in the

mouth, a creamy

quality, nutty

nuances, spice

overlaid on green

herbs. Rather than

your typically grassy,

‘in your face’ SB, this

is a more food-

friendly style. Opens

up very nicely with

air, offering creamy

and sumptuous

drinkability.

2023 Zephyr Mk III Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $31.99 Price

Rating Excellent

Fascinatingly different

nose, hints of smoke

& struck match, pan-

fried brassicas, green

herbs, a bit of intrigue

& wildness to this.

Lively and bright in

the mouth, vibrancy,

again hitting some

different buttons,

greengage plum,

citrus, even a touch

of musk, intensity yet

light on its feet. With

air, the textural

richness comes into

play, with a smoky

close.

2023 Blank Canvas Holdaway Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $30 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Nose leaps out of the

glass, green apple skin,

pea-pod, green herbs,

capsicum, sweat/feijoa,

complex yet very

classic. Brims with

flavour, clear

concentration but with

lovely lightness of being

and a fresh, cooling

quality, the flavours

echo the nose. Really

kicks into gear with

aeration, the flavours

swell, showing super

balance and wonderful

length. Classy.

2020 Blank Canvas ‘Abstract’ Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $45 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Another wine playing a

different hand, smoke,

bonfire embers, warm

baguette, a vein of green

herb & gooseberry ebbs

through it, lemon

verbena too. Intriguing,

grainy, fruit-pithy quality

to the texture, developing

some earthy nuances

and a touch of salinity as

it open out. Another wine

that is more about food-

friendliness rather than

classic SB boldness.

2023 Zephyr Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $25 Price

Rating Excellent

The aromas bound out,

offering wood smoke,

chopped herbs, nettle,

bell pepper, very

engaging, a little sweat

& citrus later. Green

herbs, gooseberry, a

little gum, fruit

sweetness leads

before the bright core

of acidity snaps this

into line, real juiciness

& a lip-smacking

quality. Excellent

length, developing a

refreshing watermelon

note. Lots to enjoy

here.