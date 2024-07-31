The bold yet food-friendly flavours in Sauvignon Blanc

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As I write these words, a glance at the long-term forecast reveals the topsy-turvy state of the weather. A handful of days peaking at 17 (crikey, in July!) are set to be followed by a string of rainy days peaking at 9 (sigh!).
Wine-wise that probably suggests red, but a wee lineup of SB awaits.
The following set offered two sides of SB, three that were typically brash and bold, another three more food friendly. I found myself hankering for the bolder styles funnily enough; perhaps that’s the cool and gloom of winter triggering an innate desire for summer sun (in a glass), but it’s always good to see diversity.
2023 Hunter’s Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $20.90
Rating Excellent
Vibrant and youthful
nose, zesty capsicum,
cut grass, red apple,
freshness, hits the
mark! The palate neatly
echoes the nose,
those typically ‘green’
SB notes finely
contrasted by fruit
sweetness & an
underlay of crisp, ripe
apple. A sense of
vibrancy and
brightness in the
mouth, fruit sweetness
yet closes typically
dry. Hits the refreshment factor, well
done.
2023 Greystone Waipara Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $32
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Hints of nettle and
pepper shift to citrus
& fragrance with a
backdrop of
gooseberry. Texture
and richness in the
mouth, a creamy
quality, nutty
nuances, spice
overlaid on green
herbs. Rather than
your typically grassy,
‘in your face’ SB, this
is a more food-
friendly style. Opens
up very nicely with
air, offering creamy
and sumptuous
drinkability.
2023 Zephyr Mk III Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $31.99
Rating Excellent
Fascinatingly different
nose, hints of smoke
& struck match, pan-
fried brassicas, green
herbs, a bit of intrigue
& wildness to this.
Lively and bright in
the mouth, vibrancy,
again hitting some
different buttons,
greengage plum,
citrus, even a touch
of musk, intensity yet
light on its feet. With
air, the textural
richness comes into
play, with a smoky
close.
2023 Blank Canvas Holdaway Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $30
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Nose leaps out of the
glass, green apple skin,
pea-pod, green herbs,
capsicum, sweat/feijoa,
complex yet very
classic. Brims with
flavour, clear
concentration but with
lovely lightness of being
and a fresh, cooling
quality, the flavours
echo the nose. Really
kicks into gear with
aeration, the flavours
swell, showing super
balance and wonderful
length. Classy.
2020 Blank Canvas ‘Abstract’ Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $45
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Another wine playing a
different hand, smoke,
bonfire embers, warm
baguette, a vein of green
herb & gooseberry ebbs
through it, lemon
verbena too. Intriguing,
grainy, fruit-pithy quality
to the texture, developing
some earthy nuances
and a touch of salinity as
it open out. Another wine
that is more about food-
friendliness rather than
classic SB boldness.
2023 Zephyr Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $25
Rating Excellent
The aromas bound out,
offering wood smoke,
chopped herbs, nettle,
bell pepper, very
engaging, a little sweat
& citrus later. Green
herbs, gooseberry, a
little gum, fruit
sweetness leads
before the bright core
of acidity snaps this
into line, real juiciness
& a lip-smacking
quality. Excellent
length, developing a
refreshing watermelon
note. Lots to enjoy
here.