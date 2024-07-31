Wednesday, 31 July 2024

The bold yet food-friendly flavours in Sauvignon Blanc

    By Mark Henderson
    As I write these words, a glance at the long-term forecast reveals the topsy-turvy state of the weather. A handful of days peaking at 17 (crikey, in July!) are set to be followed by a string of rainy days peaking at 9 (sigh!).

    Wine-wise that probably suggests red, but a wee lineup of SB awaits.

    The following set offered two sides of SB, three that were typically brash and bold, another three more food friendly. I found myself hankering for the bolder styles funnily enough; perhaps that’s the cool and gloom of winter triggering an innate desire for summer sun (in a glass), but it’s always good to see diversity.

    2023 Hunter’s Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $20.90
    Rating Excellent
     
    Vibrant and youthful 
    nose, zesty capsicum, 
    cut grass, red apple, 
    freshness, hits the 
    mark! The palate neatly 
    echoes the nose, 
    those typically ‘green’ 
    SB notes finely 
    contrasted by fruit 
    sweetness & an 
    underlay of crisp, ripe 
    apple. A sense of 
    vibrancy and 
    brightness in the 
    mouth, fruit sweetness 
    yet closes typically 
    dry. Hits the refreshment factor, well 
    done.
     
     

    2023 Greystone Waipara Valley Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $32
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Hints of nettle and 
    pepper shift to citrus 
    & fragrance with a 
    backdrop of 
    gooseberry. Texture 
    and richness in the 
    mouth, a creamy 
    quality, nutty 
    nuances, spice 
    overlaid on green 
    herbs. Rather than 
    your typically grassy, 
    ‘in your face’ SB, this 
    is a more food-
    friendly style. Opens 
    up very nicely with 
    air, offering creamy 
    and sumptuous 
    drinkability.
     

     

    2023 Zephyr Mk III Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $31.99
    Rating Excellent
     
    Fascinatingly different 
    nose, hints of smoke 
    & struck match, pan-
    fried brassicas, green 
    herbs, a bit of intrigue 
    & wildness to this. 
    Lively and bright in 
    the mouth, vibrancy, 
    again hitting some 
    different buttons, 
    greengage plum, 
    citrus, even a touch 
    of musk, intensity yet 
    light on its feet. With 
    air, the textural 
    richness comes into 
    play, with a smoky 
    close.
     
     

    2023 Blank Canvas Holdaway Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Nose leaps out of the 
    glass, green apple skin, 
    pea-pod, green herbs, 
    capsicum, sweat/feijoa, 
    complex yet very 
    classic. Brims with 
    flavour, clear 
    concentration but with 
    lovely lightness of being 
    and a fresh, cooling 
    quality, the flavours 
    echo the nose. Really 
    kicks into gear with 
    aeration, the flavours 
    swell, showing super 
    balance and wonderful 
    length. Classy.
     
     

    2020 Blank Canvas ‘Abstract’ Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $45
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Another wine playing a 
    different hand, smoke, 
    bonfire embers, warm 
    baguette, a vein of green 
    herb & gooseberry ebbs 
    through it, lemon 
    verbena too. Intriguing, 
    grainy, fruit-pithy quality 
    to the texture, developing 
    some earthy nuances 
    and a touch of salinity as 
    it open out. Another wine 
    that is more about food-
    friendliness rather than 
    classic SB boldness.
     
     

    2023 Zephyr Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $25
    Rating Excellent
     
    The aromas bound out, 
    offering wood smoke, 
    chopped herbs, nettle, 
    bell pepper, very 
    engaging, a little sweat 
    & citrus later. Green 
    herbs, gooseberry, a 
    little gum, fruit 
    sweetness leads 
    before the bright core 
    of acidity snaps this 
    into line, real juiciness 
    & a lip-smacking 
    quality. Excellent 
    length, developing a 
    refreshing watermelon 
    note. Lots to enjoy 
    here.
     