Chardonnay makes headway in Central

I do go on about chardonnay having sometimes been cast as an unsung hero in the firmament of Central Otago wine. Hero status sits comfortably with this group and, unlike the line from the famous David Bowie song, without a doubt for well more than just one day.

The fact chardonnay is making thrilling wines in Central seems to be simply common sense, as alongside Pinot Noir, it is one of the cornerstone grapes in Burgundy in France. Emulating Pinot Noir’s success is a numbers game though; with a smidgen less than 5% of the Central vineyard devoted to chardonnay, it is dwarfed by Pinot Noir. Exciting times for Central chardonnay.

2022 Monte Christo Central Otago Chardonnay

RRP $55 Price

Rating Excellent

Fragrant nose, nutty

characters enlivened

by white peach &

citrus, freshness.

Opens to creamy

richness, then a vein

of acidity brings real

cut & verve, again

freshness & coolness,

mimicking the nose.

Stonefruits (esp

nectarine) come into

play, with a little lactic

undercurrent. Initially

crying out for food, but

comes on strong with

air time. Vibrant, nice

energy.

2022 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Clutha Left Bank Chardonnay

RRP $45 Price

Rating Excellent

Elegant, this just quietly

goes about its

business, nuttiness,

light oak seasoning,

stonefruits, fragrance

building with air.

Deceptive wight to this,

good flavour intensity &

excellent balance with a

long, crunchy finish.

Rather than shouting

from the rooftops, this

stealthily wins you over

adding a little

greengage plum to the

fruit rich, zesty core.

Elegance indeed.

2022 Mount Edward Central Otago Chardonnay

$45 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

A wisp of bonfire

embers, burnt match,

a stony/earthy like

aspect, rockmelon

with a citrus

backdrop. Bright

acidity framing this, a

cooling feel, fine

tannins giving

backbone. The notes

on the nose make their

way to the palate, a

finer style rather than

a ball-tearer, with that

struck match

character which I

enjoy, but may not be

everyone's cup of tea.

2023 Ayrburn Central Otago Chardonnay

RRP $65 Price

Rating Excellent

Engaging, appealing

nose, stone fruits to

the fore, nectarine,

apricot, warm

baguette, a wisp of

caramel, fragrance

building. Richness &

power without overt

weight, ripe fruits while

retaining a cooling

quality. Excellent

balance & integration,

this is confident in its

own skin. Already

enjoyable off the bat,

but should travel

further with cellar time.

2023 Cox’s Vineyard Gibbston Chardonnay

RRP $90 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Expressive nose, ripe

fruits showing tropical

notes of mango &

pineapple, ripe

nectarine, smoky, a

kiss of oak spices.

Supple & rich in the

mouth, viscosity,

reinforcing the nose

while adding a touch

of cashew nut, all the

while lively acidity

offers freshness.

Initially open; with air

showing its youth,

some grainy tannins

adding to the texture.

Time on its side.

2022 Gibbston Valley China Terrace SV Chardonnay

RRP $49 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

A smoky, almost

brooding quality, wet

stones, fragrance

growing, a bready/

oatmeal biscuit thing

going on. A real stony/

schisty feel in the mouth

lending chewinesss &

sapidity, nuttiness

growing, clotted cream,

the fruit a confident

backdrop. Swells nicely

with air, garnering a

lime/lime cordial note

and lovely depth. Tangy

zestiness frames the

close.

2023 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay

RRP $62.50 Price

Rating Outstanding

Subtlety initially, teasing

you as it reveals its

secrets. Fragrant, nutty,

nectarine, a smoky

quality, doesn’t shout

from the rooftops but

draws you back for

more. Structural

backbone to this, while

there’s an impression of

so much waiting in the

wings, hinting at its

potential. Long, long

close, effortless, a

serious wine, I return

again & again; one to

watch.

2022 Dicey Central Otago Chardonnay

RRP $40 Price

Rating Excellent

Grilled nuts to the

forefront, oak spices,

a little clotted cream,

the fruit neatly

supporting the whole.

Ripe fruits flood the

palate, initially there’s

an almost sweet ’n’

sour, yin & yang thing

going on, tanginess

neatly contrasting the

nutty richness, before

the underlying power

makes its presence

felt. Now it’s just oh

so drinkable, while

retaining that tingly

freshness.