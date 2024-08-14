Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Chardonnay makes headway in Central

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I do go on about chardonnay having sometimes been cast as an unsung hero in the firmament of Central Otago wine. Hero status sits comfortably with this group and, unlike the line from the famous David Bowie song, without a doubt for well more than just one day.

    The fact chardonnay is making thrilling wines in Central seems to be simply common sense, as alongside Pinot Noir, it is one of the cornerstone grapes in Burgundy in France. Emulating Pinot Noir’s success is a numbers game though; with a smidgen less than 5% of the Central vineyard devoted to chardonnay, it is dwarfed by Pinot Noir. Exciting times for Central chardonnay.

    2022 Monte Christo Central Otago Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent
     
    Fragrant nose, nutty 
    characters enlivened 
    by white peach & 
    citrus, freshness. 
    Opens to creamy 
    richness, then a vein 
    of acidity brings real 
    cut & verve, again 
    freshness & coolness, 
    mimicking the nose. 
    Stonefruits (esp 
    nectarine) come into 
    play, with a little lactic 
    undercurrent. Initially 
    crying out for food, but 
    comes on strong with 
    air time. Vibrant, nice 
    energy.
     

     

    2022 Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Clutha Left Bank Chardonnay 

     
    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent
     
    Elegant, this just quietly 
    goes about its 
    business, nuttiness, 
    light oak seasoning, 
    stonefruits, fragrance 
    building with air. 
    Deceptive wight to this, 
    good flavour intensity & 
    excellent balance with a 
    long, crunchy finish. 
    Rather than shouting 
    from the rooftops, this 
    stealthily wins you over 
    adding a little 
    greengage plum to the 
    fruit rich, zesty core. 
    Elegance indeed.
     
     

    2022 Mount Edward Central Otago Chardonnay 

     
    Price $45
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    A wisp of bonfire 
    embers, burnt match, 
    a stony/earthy like 
    aspect, rockmelon 
    with a citrus 
    backdrop. Bright 
    acidity framing this, a 
    cooling feel, fine 
    tannins giving 
    backbone. The notes 
    on the nose make their 
    way to the palate, a 
    finer style rather than 
    a ball-tearer, with that 
    struck match 
    character which I 
    enjoy, but may not be 
    everyone's cup of tea.
     
     

    2023 Ayrburn Central Otago Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $65
    Rating Excellent
     
    Engaging, appealing 
    nose, stone fruits to 
    the fore, nectarine, 
    apricot, warm 
    baguette, a wisp of 
    caramel, fragrance 
    building. Richness & 
    power without overt 
    weight, ripe fruits while 
    retaining a cooling 
    quality. Excellent 
    balance & integration, 
    this is confident in its 
    own skin. Already 
    enjoyable off the bat, 
    but should travel 
    further with cellar time.
     
     

    2023 Cox’s Vineyard Gibbston Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $90
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Expressive nose, ripe 
    fruits showing tropical 
    notes of mango & 
    pineapple, ripe 
    nectarine, smoky, a 
    kiss of oak spices. 
    Supple & rich in the 
    mouth, viscosity, 
    reinforcing the nose 
    while adding a touch 
    of cashew nut, all the 
    while lively acidity 
    offers freshness. 
    Initially open; with air 
    showing its youth, 
    some grainy tannins 
    adding to the texture. 
    Time on its side.
     
     

    2022 Gibbston Valley China Terrace SV Chardonnay 

     
    Price RRP $49
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    A smoky, almost 
    brooding quality, wet 
    stones, fragrance 
    growing, a bready/
    oatmeal biscuit thing 
    going on. A real stony/
    schisty feel in the mouth 
    lending chewinesss & 
    sapidity, nuttiness 
    growing, clotted cream, 
    the fruit a confident 
    backdrop. Swells nicely 
    with air, garnering a 
    lime/lime cordial note 
    and lovely depth. Tangy 
    zestiness frames the 
    close.
     

     

    2023 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $62.50
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Subtlety initially, teasing 
    you as it reveals its 
    secrets. Fragrant, nutty, 
    nectarine, a smoky 
    quality, doesn’t shout 
    from the rooftops but 
    draws you back for 
    more. Structural 
    backbone to this, while 
    there’s an impression of 
    so much waiting in the 
    wings, hinting at its 
    potential. Long, long 
    close, effortless, a 
    serious wine, I return 
    again & again; one to 
    watch.
     
     

    2022 Dicey Central Otago Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent
     
    Grilled nuts to the 
    forefront, oak spices, 
    a little clotted cream, 
    the fruit neatly 
    supporting the whole. 
    Ripe fruits flood the 
    palate, initially there’s 
    an almost sweet ’n’ 
    sour, yin & yang thing 
    going on, tanginess 
    neatly contrasting the 
    nutty richness, before 
    the underlying power 
    makes its presence 
    felt. Now it’s just oh 
    so drinkable, while 
    retaining that tingly 
    freshness.
     