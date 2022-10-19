Dry and sweeter Rieslings can get better with age

I was chatting to a Riesling-loving friend at a wee soiree recently and he bemoaned having cellared some older dry Kiwi Rieslings back in the day when the accepted thinking was that they would age with grace.

Sadly that was not always the case with some just becoming ungraciously shrill. For all that, he still adores Riesling, though now leans to the sweeter spectrum.

Riesling can have that fascination, also making me a life-long lover of the variety, while these days both the dry and the sweeter versions really can age with grace.

2020 Astrolabe The Farm Marlborough Dry Riesling

Price RRP $30

Rating Excellent

Fragrant nose, honey

shifts to musk, a fruit

pith character, lime

accented citrus,

beeswax comes with

aeration. Dry, almost

crunchy palate, racy

acidity, red apple, sour

worms, dry honey, that

musky element

reappears. Lovely

flavour intensity here

yet remains light on its

feet, a prickly touch in

the mouth. A long,

appley, salivatory

finish.

www.astrolabewines.co.nz

2021 Craggy Range Single Vineyard Te Muna Road Martinborough Riesling

Price RRP $31.95

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Youthful nose, some

yeast esters, wisps of

lime cordial, spice,

flower petal, honeyed

notes with time. Some

fruit pith crunchiness

adds to the texture,

while fruit pastille-like

sweet fruit creates

contrast with the

otherwise dry palate.

Again, good flavour

depth yet lightness.

Invitingly zesty with the

flavours carrying nicely

on to the long close.

www.craggyrange.com

2021 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Riesling

Price RRP $34.50

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fascinating nose,

chalk dust, a wisp of

lanolin, apple, acid

drops, a sense of

volume, apple skin &

wet stone with time.

Depth and richness

here, countered by a

drying core, a shaft

of racy acidity

running through this.

Again, that chalky

quality, picking up

notes of dry honey

and lime zest. Long,

lime-accented close.

One to watch in the

cellar I suspect.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Main Divide North Canterbury Riesling

Price RRP $20.99

Rating Excellent

Honeyed notes,

wisps of struck

match, even a touch

of kero, fruit cordial,

apple. Spritz/prickle

gives liveliness to the

palate, there’s a tiny

funky nuance before

a flood of fruit flavour

rushes in. There’s

lovely balance

between the

sweetness, acidity

and flavour intensity

that gives this super

drinkability off the

bat. Generosity of

flavour.

www.maindivide.com

2021 Carrick Josephine Organic Bannockburn Riesling

Price RRP $34

Rating Excellent

A waxy quality, lime

zest, jasmine like

florality, a little shy but

opening out. The

residual sugar gives

richness and weight to

this, yet it’s not overtly

sweet. Red apple, spice,

hints of rose petal,

lemony nuances, picking

up some orange notes

with aeration. The acidity

brings freshness, quite

moreish and appealing

with some chewy grip on

the close adding interest.

www.carrick.co.nz

2022 Riverby Estate Sali’s Block Single Vineyard Marlborough Riesling

Price RRP $22

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Apple, boiled sweets,

dry honey, developing

musk & wet stone

notes. Intriguing

palate, waxy, green

apple, stony minerality

with a bittersweet

counterpoint between

the sweetness and

acidity. Still quite

youthful but feels like

this might drink best

young. Zesty &

refreshing, the

honeyed characters

growing on the palate

as it opens.

www.riverbyestate.com