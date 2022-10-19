Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Dry and sweeter Rieslings can get better with age

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I was chatting to a Riesling-loving friend at a wee soiree recently and he bemoaned having cellared some older dry Kiwi Rieslings back in the day when the accepted thinking was that they would age with grace.

    Sadly that was not always the case with some just becoming ungraciously shrill. For all that, he still adores Riesling, though now leans to the sweeter spectrum.

    Riesling can have that fascination, also making me a life-long lover of the variety, while these days both the dry and the sweeter versions really can age with grace.

     

    2020 Astrolabe The Farm Marlborough Dry Riesling

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent

    Fragrant nose, honey 
    shifts to musk, a fruit 
    pith character, lime 
    accented citrus, 
    beeswax comes with 
    aeration. Dry, almost 
    crunchy palate, racy 
    acidity, red apple, sour 
    worms, dry honey, that 
    musky element 
    reappears. Lovely 
    flavour intensity here 
    yet remains light on its 
    feet, a prickly touch in 
    the mouth. A long, 
    appley, salivatory 
    finish.

    www.astrolabewines.co.nz

     

    2021 Craggy Range Single Vineyard Te Muna Road Martinborough Riesling

    Price RRP $31.95
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Youthful nose, some 
    yeast esters, wisps of 
    lime cordial, spice, 
    flower petal, honeyed 
    notes with time. Some 
    fruit pith crunchiness 
    adds to the texture, 
    while fruit pastille-like 
    sweet fruit creates 
    contrast with the 
    otherwise dry palate. 
    Again, good flavour 
    depth yet lightness. 
    Invitingly zesty with the 
    flavours carrying nicely 
    on to the long close.

    www.craggyrange.com

     

    2021 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Riesling

    Price RRP $34.50
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fascinating nose, 
    chalk dust, a wisp of 
    lanolin, apple, acid 
    drops, a sense of 
    volume, apple skin & 
    wet stone with time. 
    Depth and richness 
    here, countered by a 
    drying core, a shaft 
    of racy acidity 
    running through this. 
    Again, that chalky 
    quality, picking up 
    notes of dry honey 
    and lime zest. Long, 
    lime-accented close. 
    One to watch in the 
    cellar I suspect.

    www.valliwine.com

     

    2019 Main Divide North Canterbury Riesling 

    Price RRP $20.99
    Rating Excellent

    Honeyed notes, 
    wisps of struck 
    match, even a touch 
    of kero, fruit cordial, 
    apple. Spritz/prickle 
    gives liveliness to the 
    palate, there’s a tiny 
    funky nuance before 
    a flood of fruit flavour 
    rushes in. There’s 
    lovely balance 
    between the 
    sweetness, acidity 
    and flavour intensity 
    that gives this super 
    drinkability off the 
    bat. Generosity of 
    flavour.

    www.maindivide.com

     

    2021 Carrick Josephine Organic Bannockburn Riesling

    Price RRP $34
    Rating Excellent

    A waxy quality, lime 
    zest, jasmine like 
    florality, a little shy but 
    opening out. The 
    residual sugar gives 
    richness and weight to 
    this, yet it’s not overtly 
    sweet. Red apple, spice, 
    hints of rose petal, 
    lemony nuances, picking 
    up some orange notes 
    with aeration. The acidity 
    brings freshness, quite 
    moreish and appealing 
    with some chewy grip on 
    the close adding interest. 

    www.carrick.co.nz

     

    2022 Riverby Estate Sali’s Block Single Vineyard Marlborough Riesling

    Price RRP $22
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Apple, boiled sweets, 
    dry honey, developing 
    musk & wet stone 
    notes. Intriguing 
    palate, waxy, green 
    apple, stony minerality 
    with a bittersweet 
    counterpoint between 
    the sweetness and 
    acidity. Still quite 
    youthful but feels like 
    this might drink best 
    young. Zesty & 
    refreshing, the 
    honeyed characters 
    growing on the palate 
    as it opens.

    www.riverbyestate.com