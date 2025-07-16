Wednesday, 16 July 2025

Wine a pleasure to embrace rather than dumb down

    By Mark Henderson
    I’ve recently read a speech given by winery owner Nigel Greening at Pinot Noir NZ 2025, earlier this year in Christchurch. Part of his message was the need to build gateways rather than fences, to make wine accessible rather than exclusive.

    There are still too many people (particularly young people) who find wine daunting. From the language, the minutiae of grape variety, vineyard, region etc, to the concept of cellaring, it can all seem a bit impenetrable. It’s not a question of dumbing wine down, rather, taking it off its pedestal and putting it on the table surrounded by friends and family where it belongs. Opening the door to sharing the pleasures of wine and embracing a bit of its hedonism. I’ll drink to that!

    2022 Chard Farm Mata-Au Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $55
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Delicacy, swelling as it 
    opens out. Red fruits, 
    earth, spices, carrying 
    those characters on to 
    the palate. A finer style 
    that has that sense of 
    pinosity rather than 
    trying to be a fruit 
    bomb. The tannins 
    launch a stealth 
    attack, a corset to the 
    wine, hand in hand 
    with the zesty acidity, 
    creating a whole that 
    feels like a perfect 
    match with food.
     
     

    2022 Moko Hills Bendigo Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $59
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    A smokey nuance, 
    sweet tobacco, wild 
    rose florality, mineral, a 
    deeper register to the 
    fruit, an impression of a 
    drier style. Lovely 
    depth, dry fruit pastille, 
    herb, stony mineral, 
    elegant and serious 
    rather than a fruit bomb. 
    With air, an earthy 
    character, a little 
    intrigue and wildness, 
    that earthy, savoury 
    quality resonates 
    through the palate. Fine, 
    chewy tannins bring it 
    to a close. Super.
     
     

    2024 Nanny Goat Central Otago Pinot Noir 

     
    Price RRP $44
    Rating Excellent
     
    Raspberry drops, plays 
    the subtlety card but 
    there’s good things 
    going on. Perfume 
    swelling, a backdrop of 
    herb, cherry influences, 
    a touch of toasty char. 
    Real crispness, ‘upright’ 
    driven by the zesty 
    acidity and fine (almost 
    grainy) tannins with fruit 
    richness its equal. 
    Shows its youthful 
    vibrancy, juicy nicely 
    structured, bright 
    piquancy. With food 
    now, or a little time in 
    the cellar.
     
     

    2023 Nanny Goat Single Vineyard Queensberry Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $72
    Rating Rating Outstanding
     
    An engaging smidgen 
    of humus, fruit lozenge, 
    darker fruits, cherry, 
    schist characters, a 
    deeper register, picking 
    up savoury hints, each 
    swirl offers more. Silky 
    texture on entry then 
    powerful, chewy grip 
    shows its intent. Mixed 
    berry fruits, a stony 
    quality, sweet fruit yet a 
    lovely, dry finish. 
    Screams potential. 
    Now wild herb, forest 
    floor, so many layers of 
    flavour. Super long close.
     
     

    2023 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir 

     
    Price Price RRP $42
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Fragrant, red fruit pastilles, cooling 
    herbs/almost mint, a 
    little minerality, bright 
    and welcoming. A real 
    juiciness to this, freshly 
    squished berries, 
    brimming with flavour, 
    medium weight, and 
    while youthful you could 
    open this with abandon. 
    Sweetly fruited, oak 
    spices, now showing its 
    backbone, perhaps not 
    massively complex but 
    who cares when it’s just 
    so darn drinkable. It’s 
    the sort of wine that 
    begs another glass.
     
     

    2023 Nanny Goat Central Otago Pinot Noir 

     
    Price RRP $44
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    A whisper of funk parts to show 
    wonderful depths of darker fruits 
    underpinned by savoury 
    notes with flecks of herb, 
    schisty mineral in the mix 
    too. Youthfully expressed, 
    a cooling, zesty quality, 
    graphite, fine yet grippy 
    tannins. Pinosity in its 
    medium weight, the fruit 
    depth perfectly in balance, 
    while it it flows to a fine, 
    chewy close, the flavours 
    hanging long in the 
    mouth. The nose tightens 
    a little with air, just 
    reinforcing its 
    youthfulness.
     