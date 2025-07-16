Wine a pleasure to embrace rather than dumb down

I’ve recently read a speech given by winery owner Nigel Greening at Pinot Noir NZ 2025, earlier this year in Christchurch. Part of his message was the need to build gateways rather than fences, to make wine accessible rather than exclusive.

There are still too many people (particularly young people) who find wine daunting. From the language, the minutiae of grape variety, vineyard, region etc, to the concept of cellaring, it can all seem a bit impenetrable. It’s not a question of dumbing wine down, rather, taking it off its pedestal and putting it on the table surrounded by friends and family where it belongs. Opening the door to sharing the pleasures of wine and embracing a bit of its hedonism. I’ll drink to that!

2022 Chard Farm Mata-Au Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $55 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Delicacy, swelling as it

opens out. Red fruits,

earth, spices, carrying

those characters on to

the palate. A finer style

that has that sense of

pinosity rather than

trying to be a fruit

bomb. The tannins

launch a stealth

attack, a corset to the

wine, hand in hand

with the zesty acidity,

creating a whole that

feels like a perfect

match with food.

2022 Moko Hills Bendigo Pinot Noir

RRP $59 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

A smokey nuance,

sweet tobacco, wild

rose florality, mineral, a

deeper register to the

fruit, an impression of a

drier style. Lovely

depth, dry fruit pastille,

herb, stony mineral,

elegant and serious

rather than a fruit bomb.

With air, an earthy

character, a little

intrigue and wildness,

that earthy, savoury

quality resonates

through the palate. Fine,

chewy tannins bring it

to a close. Super.

2024 Nanny Goat Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $44 Price

Rating Excellent

Raspberry drops, plays

the subtlety card but

there’s good things

going on. Perfume

swelling, a backdrop of

herb, cherry influences,

a touch of toasty char.

Real crispness, ‘upright’

driven by the zesty

acidity and fine (almost

grainy) tannins with fruit

richness its equal.

Shows its youthful

vibrancy, juicy nicely

structured, bright

piquancy. With food

now, or a little time in

the cellar.

2023 Nanny Goat Single Vineyard Queensberry Pinot Noir

RRP $72 Price

Rating Rating Outstanding

An engaging smidgen

of humus, fruit lozenge,

darker fruits, cherry,

schist characters, a

deeper register, picking

up savoury hints, each

swirl offers more. Silky

texture on entry then

powerful, chewy grip

shows its intent. Mixed

berry fruits, a stony

quality, sweet fruit yet a

lovely, dry finish.

Screams potential.

Now wild herb, forest

floor, so many layers of

flavour. Super long close.

2023 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir

Price RRP $42 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Fragrant, red fruit pastilles, cooling

herbs/almost mint, a

little minerality, bright

and welcoming. A real

juiciness to this, freshly

squished berries,

brimming with flavour,

medium weight, and

while youthful you could

open this with abandon.

Sweetly fruited, oak

spices, now showing its

backbone, perhaps not

massively complex but

who cares when it’s just

so darn drinkable. It’s

the sort of wine that

begs another glass.

2023 Nanny Goat Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $44 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

A whisper of funk parts to show

wonderful depths of darker fruits

underpinned by savoury

notes with flecks of herb,

schisty mineral in the mix

too. Youthfully expressed,

a cooling, zesty quality,

graphite, fine yet grippy

tannins. Pinosity in its

medium weight, the fruit

depth perfectly in balance,

while it it flows to a fine,

chewy close, the flavours

hanging long in the

mouth. The nose tightens

a little with air, just

reinforcing its

youthfulness.