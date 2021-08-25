Wednesday, 25 August 2021

We can drink zeroes (if just for one day)

    By Mark Henderson
    If you’ve been perusing wine aisles recently, you may have noticed growth in low and zero-alcohol wines.

    In tandem with zero, low or mid-strength beers, and zero-alcohol spirits, low and zero-alcohol wines are building a bigger share of the market, a trend that is also gathering considerable momentum overseas.

    Several factors are driving this demand. Pregnant women and diabetics, who need to exercise caution around alcohol, are one group, while people who are watching their weight appreciate the 70%-80% fewer calories (alcohol itself has calories) than standard wines. Another group of people who are keenly aware of the foods and drinks they consume may wish to reduce their alcohol consumption.

    Alongside this are people who continue to enjoy full-strength wines. On other occasions they may wish to consume wine without possible after-effects the following day, or enjoy a night out yet need to drive home, and do not want to add to the drink-driving statistics. Low-alcohol and zero-alcohol wines can diminish the risks of drink-driving (low-alcohol wines and driving must still be approached with necessary caution).

    Achieving lower-alcohol strengths comes about in different ways. Viticultural techniques are modified to slow the accumulation of grape sugars (these convert into alcohol during fermentation), while research continues into yeast strains that are less efficient in converting grape sugars into alcohol. Technological methods such as reverse osmosis and spinning cone machines remove some or all of the alcohol from wine.

    Some early wines in these categories have been fairly accused of being a bit ‘‘thin’’ and lacking in flavour, so winemakers have been working hard to address this issue.

    Giesen is one company who have invested significantly in this category by buying their own spinning cone machine (valued at over $1million) to produce alcohol-removed wine, which they can bottle fresh on demand, with opportunities to utilise this ‘‘removed alcohol’’ in other products. 

    Giesen 0% Pinot Gris
    Price RRP $15.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Attractive aromatics
    with pear, fresh
    grapes, a touch of
    apricot and nutty
    savoury notes. Cool
    crispness, a little
    spritz at first, rounded
    out by notes of boiled
    sweets and apple/
    grape juice. Good
    texture, fruit sweet
    yet relatively dry with
    the palate building in
    weight and length as
    it opens with pear
    coming to the fore.
    Not wildly complex,
    but clean, fresh and
    very drinkable.
    www.giesen.co.nz

    Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc
    Price $15.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Typically bright SB
    nose of cut grass and
    gooseberry, adding a
    wisp of tobacco with
    tropical fruits in the
    background.
    Powerful gooseberry
    flavours lead, backed
    by gold kiwifruit and
    tobacco. Bright
    acidity lends a tangy,
    almost sweet and
    sour quality to this
    with the flavours
    hanging nicely on the
    close. Zesty, bright
    and a wine with high
    appeal.
    www.giesen.co.nz

    Giesen 0% Rose
    Price $15.99
    Rating Very Good

    Subtle nose at first,
    apple skin, nectarine,
    rose petal, growing
    as it aerates. The
    palate shows crisp
    apple flesh, nectarine
    and a little spice.
    Plays in the drier end
    of the spectrum with
    some textural
    richness. Good
    length of finish here,
    with the flavours
    hanging in the
    mouth. They’ve
    crafted a wine with
    immediate drinking
    appeal, even better
    shared with friends.


    www.giesen.co.nz

