We can drink zeroes (if just for one day)

If you’ve been perusing wine aisles recently, you may have noticed growth in low and zero-alcohol wines.

In tandem with zero, low or mid-strength beers, and zero-alcohol spirits, low and zero-alcohol wines are building a bigger share of the market, a trend that is also gathering considerable momentum overseas.

Several factors are driving this demand. Pregnant women and diabetics, who need to exercise caution around alcohol, are one group, while people who are watching their weight appreciate the 70%-80% fewer calories (alcohol itself has calories) than standard wines. Another group of people who are keenly aware of the foods and drinks they consume may wish to reduce their alcohol consumption.

Alongside this are people who continue to enjoy full-strength wines. On other occasions they may wish to consume wine without possible after-effects the following day, or enjoy a night out yet need to drive home, and do not want to add to the drink-driving statistics. Low-alcohol and zero-alcohol wines can diminish the risks of drink-driving (low-alcohol wines and driving must still be approached with necessary caution).

Achieving lower-alcohol strengths comes about in different ways. Viticultural techniques are modified to slow the accumulation of grape sugars (these convert into alcohol during fermentation), while research continues into yeast strains that are less efficient in converting grape sugars into alcohol. Technological methods such as reverse osmosis and spinning cone machines remove some or all of the alcohol from wine.

Some early wines in these categories have been fairly accused of being a bit ‘‘thin’’ and lacking in flavour, so winemakers have been working hard to address this issue.

Giesen is one company who have invested significantly in this category by buying their own spinning cone machine (valued at over $1million) to produce alcohol-removed wine, which they can bottle fresh on demand, with opportunities to utilise this ‘‘removed alcohol’’ in other products.

Giesen 0% Pinot Gris

Price RRP $15.99

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Attractive aromatics

with pear, fresh

grapes, a touch of

apricot and nutty

savoury notes. Cool

crispness, a little

spritz at first, rounded

out by notes of boiled

sweets and apple/

grape juice. Good

texture, fruit sweet

yet relatively dry with

the palate building in

weight and length as

it opens with pear

coming to the fore.

Not wildly complex,

but clean, fresh and

very drinkable.

www.giesen.co.nz



Price $15.99

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Typically bright SB

nose of cut grass and

gooseberry, adding a

wisp of tobacco with

tropical fruits in the

background.

Powerful gooseberry

flavours lead, backed

by gold kiwifruit and

tobacco. Bright

acidity lends a tangy,

almost sweet and

sour quality to this

with the flavours

hanging nicely on the

close. Zesty, bright

and a wine with high

appeal.

www.giesen.co.nz



Price $15.99

Rating Very Good

Subtle nose at first,

apple skin, nectarine,

rose petal, growing

as it aerates. The

palate shows crisp

apple flesh, nectarine

and a little spice.

Plays in the drier end

of the spectrum with

some textural

richness. Good

length of finish here,

with the flavours

hanging in the

mouth. They’ve

crafted a wine with

immediate drinking

appeal, even better

shared with friends.



www.giesen.co.nz