A white Christmas down under

Attending end-of-year events recently was a stark reminder of how fortunate we are to be living in New Zealand with social interaction the norm, while outside our border many countries are doing it very tough.

It reminded me of the pleasures to be had in our own land, and our need to continue to support local enterprises, as it’s not all roses out there. So in this last selection of wines before year’s end, I am happily embracing New Zealand whites.

Have a lovely Christmas, enjoy a break if you are able to, and luxuriate in some gorgeous wines!

2018 Aurum Organic

Central Otago

chardonnay

Price: $45

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Cooler feel to the alluring

nose, peaches and cream,

cool mint with a nutty

undercurrent. Creamy

texture, great flavour

intensity with spices,

nuts and a citrusy core

running through the wine.

Lovely balance here, the

richness countered by

freshness, energy and

vibrancy with good

structure in support.

Drinking superbly now.

www.aurumwines.com

2018 Hunters Offshoot

Marlborough

chardonnay

Price: $34.90

Rating: Excellent

Fragrant, bright nose. Struck

match hints, florals, peach,

citrus, smoke, draws you

back for more. Crisp

vibrancy to the palate

expressed by red apple,

just ripe apricot and

peach, with lemon/lime

citrus flavours powering

the long close which

hangs in the mouth.

This dances in the

mouth and would be

smashing with Friday

night fish ‘n’ chips.

www.hunters.co.nz

2019 Quartz Reef

Bendigo Estate

Single Vineyard pinot gris

Price: $32

Rating: Excellent

A little struck match, comb

honey, savoury nuances, a

tanginess, pear growing

with aeration. Drier palate,

pear, dried herbs, citrus, a

chewiness to the mid

palate and spices on the

finish with a little warm

glow. Understated, dry,

fleshing out really nicely

building lovely texture

and this one quietly

grows on me. Time

pushes me higher on

the score as this swells.

www.quartzreef.co.nz

2020 Rabbit Ranch

Central Otago

pinot gris

Price: $20

Rating: Very good to

excellent

Attractively expressed nose,

stonefruit, spices, nuts,

savoury nuances, wine

gums with time. Texturally

rich, those characters

continuing on the palate,

adding an intriguing

banana skin note along

with a bittersweet

nuance that guides this

to a dry, almost oily

finish. Becomes more

and more tangy and

refreshing as it goes

along.

www.rabbitranch.co.nz

2019 Riverby Estate

Single Vineyard

Marlborough

gruner veltliner

Price: $22

Rating: Excellent

Peach, a peppery hint, ripe

nectarine, a beguiling

fragrance, lime zest and

white flowers with time.

Crisp, zesty acidity

countered by an almost

oily mouthfeel. Flecks of

dry honey, lemony citrus

on the finish. Develops an

attractive fruit pith like

chewiness.

Mouthwatering freshness

and raciness with a long,

fruit-filled finish.

Delightful.

www.riverbyestate.com

2018 Burn Cottage

Central Otago

riesling/gruner veltliner

Price: $55

Rating: Excellent

Fascinating nose with hints of

musk and warm baguette,

shifting to peach, white

pepper, lovely florality and a

darker element. Richly

textural mouthfeel

emphasising spiced

peach, dried herbs and

chamomile, before the

acidity rushes in to keep

this racy. A playful

vibrancy to the palate with

almond and pepper

nuances on the long close.

Delicious.

www.burncottage.com