Wednesday, 23 December 2020

A white Christmas down under

    By Mark Henderson
    Attending end-of-year events recently was a stark reminder of how fortunate we are to be living in New Zealand with social interaction the norm, while outside our border many countries are doing it very tough.

    It reminded me of the pleasures to be had in our own land, and our need to continue to support local enterprises, as it’s not all roses out there. So in this last selection of wines before year’s end, I am happily embracing New Zealand whites.

    Have a lovely Christmas, enjoy a break if you are able to, and luxuriate in some gorgeous wines!

    2018 Aurum Organic
    Central Otago
    chardonnay

    Price: $45
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Cooler feel to the alluring
    nose, peaches and cream,
    cool mint with a nutty
    undercurrent. Creamy
    texture, great flavour
    intensity with spices,
    nuts and a citrusy core
    running through the wine.
    Lovely balance here, the
    richness countered by
    freshness, energy and
    vibrancy with good
    structure in support.
    Drinking superbly now.

    www.aurumwines.com

    2018 Hunters Offshoot
    Marlborough
    chardonnay

    Price: $34.90
    Rating: Excellent

    Fragrant, bright nose. Struck
    match hints, florals, peach,
    citrus, smoke, draws you
    back for more. Crisp
    vibrancy to the palate
    expressed by red apple,
    just ripe apricot and
    peach, with lemon/lime
    citrus flavours powering
    the long close which
    hangs in the mouth.
    This dances in the
    mouth and would be
    smashing with Friday
    night fish ‘n’ chips.

    www.hunters.co.nz

    2019 Quartz Reef
    Bendigo Estate
    Single Vineyard pinot gris

    Price: $32
    Rating: Excellent

    A little struck match, comb
    honey, savoury nuances, a
    tanginess, pear growing
    with aeration. Drier palate,
    pear, dried herbs, citrus, a
    chewiness to the mid
    palate and spices on the
    finish with a little warm
    glow. Understated, dry,
    fleshing out really nicely
    building lovely texture
    and this one quietly
    grows on me. Time
    pushes me higher on
    the score as this swells.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

    2020 Rabbit Ranch
    Central Otago
    pinot gris

    Price: $20
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Attractively expressed nose,
    stonefruit, spices, nuts,
    savoury nuances, wine
    gums with time. Texturally
    rich, those characters
    continuing on the palate,
    adding an intriguing
    banana skin note along
    with a bittersweet
    nuance that guides this
    to a dry, almost oily
    finish. Becomes more
    and more tangy and
    refreshing as it goes
    along.
    www.rabbitranch.co.nz

    2019 Riverby Estate
    Single Vineyard
    Marlborough
    gruner veltliner

    Price: $22
    Rating: Excellent

    Peach, a peppery hint, ripe
    nectarine, a beguiling
    fragrance, lime zest and
    white flowers with time.
    Crisp, zesty acidity
    countered by an almost
    oily mouthfeel. Flecks of
    dry honey, lemony citrus
    on the finish. Develops an
    attractive fruit pith like
    chewiness.
    Mouthwatering freshness
    and raciness with a long,
    fruit-filled finish.
    Delightful.
    www.riverbyestate.com

    2018 Burn Cottage
    Central Otago
    riesling/gruner veltliner

    Price: $55
    Rating: Excellent

    Fascinating nose with hints of
    musk and warm baguette,
    shifting to peach, white
    pepper, lovely florality and a
    darker element. Richly
    textural mouthfeel
    emphasising spiced
    peach, dried herbs and
    chamomile, before the
    acidity rushes in to keep
    this racy. A playful
    vibrancy to the palate with
    almond and pepper
    nuances on the long close.
    Delicious.

    www.burncottage.com

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     