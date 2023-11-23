Aaron Smith puts Dunedin home up for auction

The master bedroom provides similar ocean views. Photo: OneRoof

Former All Blacks halfback and Highlanders legend Aaron Smith's St Clair home is set to go under the hammer.

The four bedroom, two bathroom, 59 Cliffs Road, St Clair property is listed as being owned by Aaron and his wife Teagan Voykovich with OneRoof estimating value to be $1.4 million.

The auction is slated for December 8 at 1pm.

The listing boasts: "Mesmerising panoramic views, combined with tranquil and sophisticated interiors, define the essence of this lavish property.

"Nestled in an unrivalled location, this home offers a taste of refined living that is truly unmatched."

The property, sitting on 776m² of land, was last sold in February 2022 for $1,427,500 and had an RV reassessment of $1,480,000 that same year.

The major draw card is undoubtedly the view. "Sit, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Seconds Beach, White Island, St Clair coastline and beyond."

Views from the deck are a major draw card for this property. Photo: OneRoof

The property is an opportunity for a purchaser to realise the dream of waking up to an ocean view. "The master bedroom is located in the new extension part of the home where you can watch the sunrise over the surf and enjoy the walk in robe and luxurious ensuite.

"You’ll be transfixed in the open-plan kitchen with designer curves and quality detailing, which opens to the dining, and living spaces effortlessly connecting to the outdoor entertaining area."

Built in the 1930s, the expansive bathroom is a masterpiece of design, featuring underfloor heating, bespoke cabinetry, and ample storage. Upgrades abound including new roof, insulation, extensive wiring and double glazing, and brand-new flooring and decor.

"The warmth is ensured by two heat pumps and a wood burner."

Not that the views are the only element that will appeal, with entertaining options available "A separate living area adjacent to the kitchen adds a touch of intimacy to this grand abode. The butler’s pantry, doubles as a laundry and offers a modern space to house all the essentials for entertaining in style."

Indoor/outdoor flow is on point. Photo: OneRoof

Not to mention the proximity to St Clair’s beach, cafes and pool "This prestigious property is ideally situated a short stroll away from The Esplanade, cafes, hot saltwater pool, and the iconic St Clair Beach. A rare opportunity presents itself to secure an exquisite home in one of the city’s most sought-after locations, where luxury meets lifestyle."

Smith, who is the most-capped All Blacks halfback of all time, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and will be joined by Beauden Barrett.