Aaron Smith puts Dunedin home up for auction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The four bedroom, two bathroom, 59 Cliffs Road, St Clair property is listed as being owned by Aaron and his wife Teagan Voykovich with OneRoof estimating value to be $1.4 million.
The auction is slated for December 8 at 1pm.
The listing boasts: "Mesmerising panoramic views, combined with tranquil and sophisticated interiors, define the essence of this lavish property.
"Nestled in an unrivalled location, this home offers a taste of refined living that is truly unmatched."
The property, sitting on 776m² of land, was last sold in February 2022 for $1,427,500 and had an RV reassessment of $1,480,000 that same year.
The major draw card is undoubtedly the view. "Sit, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Seconds Beach, White Island, St Clair coastline and beyond."
"You’ll be transfixed in the open-plan kitchen with designer curves and quality detailing, which opens to the dining, and living spaces effortlessly connecting to the outdoor entertaining area."
Built in the 1930s, the expansive bathroom is a masterpiece of design, featuring underfloor heating, bespoke cabinetry, and ample storage. Upgrades abound including new roof, insulation, extensive wiring and double glazing, and brand-new flooring and decor.
"The warmth is ensured by two heat pumps and a wood burner."
Not that the views are the only element that will appeal, with entertaining options available "A separate living area adjacent to the kitchen adds a touch of intimacy to this grand abode. The butler’s pantry, doubles as a laundry and offers a modern space to house all the essentials for entertaining in style."
Smith, who is the most-capped All Blacks halfback of all time, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and will be joined by Beauden Barrett.