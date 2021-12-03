Friday, 3 December 2021

Lake Hayes house wins award

    A passive house near Lake Hayes is one of only five homes across the country to win a 2021 New Zealand Architecture housing award.

    PHOTOS: SAM HARTNETT
    "Threepwood Passive House" was designed by Sian Taylor and Mark Read, of Team Green Architects, and is where they live with their 7-year-old daughter.

    The judges described it as "well-proportioned and robust" with a bold, simple form that mimics the slope of the land.

    The two-bedroom house has a footprint of less than 90sq m, but an upstairs office, and a mezzanine playroom reached by a ladder, take the total living area to about 145sq m.

    A certified "passive house plus" with a Homestar 8 rating, it also features a wide, north-facing veranda to frame the views and provide shading.

