Strong scent can cause irritation

Umbellularia californica (Californian bay laurel) can be seen at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Umbellulariais the sole species in its genus, belonging to the laurel family Lauraceae and found naturally from Oregon to northern Baja California.

This is a large evergreen tree of variable height growing anywhere between 12m and 25m. The name Umbellularia refers to the umbel-shaped blooms that cover the tree from midwinter to late spring.

The clusters of small pale-yellow flowers contrast nicely against the shiny green lanced-shaped foliage. The fruit are round, oblong-shaped drupes that follow flowering, growing to about 3cm in length. The attractive fruit are light green in colour with speckles of yellow, maturing to dark purple.

Though the flowers and fruits provide interest, it is the strong aroma that this tree is most well known for. The leaves, flowers and fruits all emit a powerful scent due to an abundance of volatile oils, especially when crushed. The peppery aroma can be so intense, that some people may experience sneezing or headaches if inhaled. The leaves can also cause skin irritation for some people upon contact. In other cases, the leaves have been known to treat headaches.

Although one common name is "California bay laurel", U. californica should not be confused with the Mediterranean bay laurel commonly used in cooking (Lauris nobilis). Leaves from U. californica can sometimes be used as a replacement, sparingly used as it has a much stronger flavour than the typical bay leaf most would be familiar with.

See Umbellularia californica in flower now in the South American collection of Dunedin Botanic Garden.

