Have you ever? Laura Williamson

Wanaka writer and editor Laura Williamson with her catch? PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Have you ever ... snuck in without paying?

No, but I stole a 99-cent eyeliner from a pharmacy when I was 16 just for the rush. I still feel guilty. Thanks for bringing it up.

Every time between the ages of 14 and 23. I’m a slow learner.

You’re not supposed to eat cereal for dinner?

Three times. I got the job anyway.

I’m very good at DIY. But I did post a photo on Facebook of myself with a large trout I had nothing to do with catching. I didn’t say I caught it. But I didn’t say I didn’t either. Don’t believe everything you see on social media.