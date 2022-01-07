Have you ever? Laura Williamson

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
No, but I stole a 99-cent eyeliner from a pharmacy when I was 16 just for the rush. I still feel guilty. Thanks for bringing it up.... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?
Every time between the ages of 14 and 23. I’m a slow learner.... spent more than three consecutive days in your PJs eating only cereal for dinner?
You’re not supposed to eat cereal for dinner?... dropped the F bomb during an interview?
Three times. I got the job anyway.... got a person in to fix it and told everyone you did it yourself?
I’m very good at DIY. But I did post a photo on Facebook of myself with a large trout I had nothing to do with catching. I didn’t say I caught it. But I didn’t say I didn’t either. Don’t believe everything you see on social media.