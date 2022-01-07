Friday, 7 January 2022

Have you ever? Laura Williamson

    Wanaka writer and editor Laura Williamson with her catch? PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Laura Williamson is a Canadian writer based in Central Otago and an amateur fisherwoman ... very amateur.

     
    Have you ever ... snuck in without paying?

    No, but I stole a 99-cent eyeliner from a pharmacy when I was 16 just for the rush. I still feel guilty. Thanks for bringing it up.

    ... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?

    Every time between the ages of 14 and 23. I’m a slow learner.

    ... spent more than three consecutive days in your PJs eating only cereal for dinner?

    You’re not supposed to eat cereal for dinner?

    ... dropped the F bomb during an interview?

    Three times. I got the job anyway.

    ... got a person in to fix it and told everyone you did it yourself?

    I’m very good at DIY. But I did post a photo on Facebook of myself with a large trout I had nothing to do with catching. I didn’t say I caught it. But I didn’t say I didn’t either. Don’t believe everything you see on social media.

     

     

     

