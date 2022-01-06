Have you ever... Jona Nareki

Thursday, 6 January 2022

    Highlanders and Otago winger Jona Nareki has been sidelined with a knee injury but his wit remains as quick as. Just stay out of the pool, people.

    ... stretched the truth on your CV?

    ‘‘Ohhhhh, yeah I have. I put that I finished school with NCEA level 3 with excellence, endorsed in chemistry (...and I still got declined for the job at Vege Boys).’’

    ... got a person in to fix it and told everyone you did it yourself?

    150%. About a month ago, I tried to install an extractor fan in my bathroom and ended up putting my leg through the ceiling. So I ended up getting a sparky and builder to come in and fix the damage I did.

    ... taken a sick day so you could watch that Netflix series you’re addicted to?

    I am currently doing that at the moment. Haven’t returned to Otago Rugby since my injury, and I’ve currently gone through The Blacklist TV series, Harry Potter movie series, Pirates of the Caribbean movie series and Why Women Kill TV series x2 (because I didn’t get it the first time).

    ... peed in a pool?

    Every single time I go to the pool.

    ... sold an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me?

    Well, it wasn’t a gift because it was my own watch that Vilimoni Koroi wrapped up and handed to me for Christmas.

