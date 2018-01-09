Hearty salad is a meal in itself

Angelo's Wild Kitchen, by Angelo Georgalli, Beatnik Publishing. RRP $44.99, beatnikshop.com.

Salads can be as filling as you want them to be.

If there's one thing I've discovered in the last year of getting my body and mind healthy, it's that a salad is a meal, not just a side.

I love sitting down to a good, big salad now, full of amazing tastes and flavours from Greece, the pep of chilli, the creamy salt of feta, the fresh tang of vine-ripened tomatoes - oh yum, is it time for lunch yet?

Angelo's Greek Salad

Prep: 30min; cooking time: 5-10min

Serves 4 as a side dish

Ingredients

3 Lebanese cucumbers

5 vine-ripened tomatoes

¼ red onion

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ red capsicum/pepper, sliced

pinch of chilli flakes

pinch of lemon pepper

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp coriander seeds (crushed with mortar and pestle)

120g feta cheese, chopped into 1cm cubes

Pinch of turmeric

½ cup Kalamata olives

1 Tbsp avocado oil

juice of ½ a lemon

½ Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

½ Tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

salt and pepper

To serve

1 tsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

avocado oil

extra virgin olive oil

Slice cucumbers very thinly lengthways and then into thirds on an angle. Use a mandolin slicer if you have one. Set aside in a bowl.

Cut tomatoes into 10 wedges. You want these to be so small and cute rather than big and chunky. Place these sweet babies in bowl with cucumber.

Slice onion into thin rings. Add to cucumber and tomato in bowl.

Heat a medium saucepan over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Add capsicum, chilli flakes, lemon pepper, fennel seeds and coriander seeds. Toss through, making sure capsicum is coated, and then place in a separate bowl and let cool. Watch those coriander seeds, they do like to dance!

Using the same pan that was used for the capsicum, add feta and toss until coated in oil. Once coated, sprinkle with turmeric. Set aside in a dish to cool.

Add olives and cooled capsicums to the cucumber mixture. Add avocado oil, remaining extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

Sprinkle with rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Toss gently, using your hands.

Serve in a salad bowl and sprinkle with parsley. Drizzle with avocado oil and extra olive oil before serving.

Tip

You don't want to cook the feta cheese for more than 30 seconds; it's just a flash in the pan to coat in oil and warm through.