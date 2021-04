Photo: Christine O'Connor.

Rehearsing in a tree at the Otago Museum Reserve ahead of her first performance of The Arboreal Aerialist for the Dunedin Arts Festival 2021 tonight is aerial dancer Chloe Loftus.

Those who stumble upon her 25-minute Museum Reserve show tonight and tomorrow night will see Loftus dancing through and on the branches of the tree, moving in slow motion and illuminated by uplights.

Loftus described her performance as a "love letter to the trees".