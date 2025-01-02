Aussie airline crew attacked amid NY partying in Fiji

An Australian airline had sent support staff to Fiji after crew member were assaulted and robbed in the Pacific nation while celebrating in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Three Virgin Australia staff were attacked following a night out clubbing in Nadi and had since been confined to their hotel rooms, the Fiji Sun reported.

The airline has confirmed an incident took place, but no further details have been provided about what happened.

The crew members were not detained and airline staff have travelled to Nadi to provide support.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew told the local newspaper officers were investigating what happened.