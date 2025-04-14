Aussie boy killed in accidental farm shooting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenage boy and a man have been charged after a nine-year-old died when he was accidentally shot in the neck on a rural property in New South Wales.
Emergency services were called to a property at Windellama, south of the town of Goulburn, about 11.20am on Sunday.
Local officers were told a boy had been injured after a firearm unintentionally went off.
Paramedics treated the nine-year-old for serious neck injuries but he died at the scene.
Police set up a strike force to investigate the incident and later arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man.
The teen was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, investigators said on Monday.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on May 16.
The man was charged with allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm and failing to keep a firearm safely.
He is due to appear before Goulburn Local Court on May 14.