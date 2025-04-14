Aussie boy killed in accidental farm shooting

A teenage boy and a man have been charged after a nine-year-old died when he was accidentally shot in the neck on a rural property in New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to a property at Windellama, south of the town of Goulburn, about 11.20am on Sunday.

Local officers were told a boy had been injured after a firearm unintentionally went off.

Paramedics treated the nine-year-old for serious neck injuries but he died at the scene.

Police set up a strike force to investigate the incident and later arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man.

The teen was charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, investigators said on Monday.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on May 16.

The man was charged with allowing an unauthorised person to possess a firearm and failing to keep a firearm safely.

He is due to appear before Goulburn Local Court on May 14.