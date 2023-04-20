High steaks: World's largest meat tray raffled in NSW

The humble meat raffle will take on a whole new meaning when 180 kilograms and a freezer go up for grabs at Casino Beef Week, with organisers hoping to break the record for the world's biggest meat tray.

While the $6000 worth of meat may not be the most expensive amount ever raffled, organisers believe it's the biggest serve of meat to be raffled in one tray.

"We couldn't find any other record of a larger meat tray," said the event's co-ordinator Jacob Stone.

"There have been other more expensive meat trays but this is the biggest single meat tray by weight that we're aware of," he told AAP.

"The tray is the size of a trestle table ... and it comes with a chest freezer to fit all the meat in."

The winner will receive a mix of beef, lamb, pork and poultry when the raffle is drawn on May 27.

The prize is yet to be put on display because some of the meat is still to be processed.

The tray won't get any official recognition, however, as organisers were reluctant to pay the $10,000 in fees to enter it into the Guinness World Records.

The New South Wales town of Casino quadruples in size over the 11-day event which starts today, with around 30,000 visitors expected.

Now in its 41st year, Beef Week features more than 100 different events from cattle shows to cooking demonstrations.

It's the first time in three years the show hasn't been impacted by Covid-19 or flooding in the region.

"This is the first normal year back since 2020, we skipped 2020 and 2021 was pared back ... and 2022 the floods came through," said Mr Stone.

"Touching wood ... we're hoping this year is going to be a good year."