Murder charge after NZ man's remains found in Melbourne

    A woman has been charged with murdering a New Zealand man whose remains were found in a Melbourne paddock.

    Nicole Anderson, 37, from Cranbourne was charged in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday night over the death of Zane Meyer.

    Human remains belonging to the 26-year-old Mr Meyer  - a New Zealander who had been living in Oakleigh South - were discovered at Lysterfield on Wednesday, more than a month after he was reported missing.

    Court documents show police accuse Anderson of murdering Mr Meyer in the suburb of Oakleigh some time between 11 and 13 May.

    Police said Mr Meyer was reported missing on May 11 and his body was found in a semi-rural area near Nixon Road, Lysterfield, about 20km away from where he was killed.

